Pending home sales beat expectations, breaking 17-month losing streak, thanks to lower mortgage rates

A realtor, right, walks with potential home buyers as they tour the property of a home for sale in Sparland, Illinois.

The recent weakness in the housing market could be turning around, thanks to a steep drop in mortgage interest rates.

Consumers signed more contracts to buy existing homes than expected in June. So-called pending home sales rose 2.8% compared with May, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were 1.6% higher compared with June 2018, the first annual gain in 17 months. Signed contracts are an indicator of closed home sales one to three months out.

"Job growth is doing well, the stock market is near an all-time high and home values are consistently increasing," wrote Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the NAR in a release. "When you combine that with the incredibly low mortgage rates, it is not surprising to now see two straight months of increases."