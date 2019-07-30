Singapore's economy may grow just 1.5% this year, Moody's Analytics says

Singapore's economic growth rate for the year could realistically come in at just 1.5%, a Moody's Analytics economist predicted on Monday.

Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for the Moody's subsidiary, said gross domestic product growth could be 1.5% to 2% for the city-state, but the lower end was "more realistic."

If his prediction were to come to pass, that would fall into the bottom of the Singapore government's forecast for 1.5% to 2.5% full-year GDP growth.

Singapore is often viewed as a bellwether for the global economy's health. That's because foreign trade accounts for a large proportion of the city-state's GDP. In 2018, the World Bank estimated Singapore's exports were worth 176.4% of its GDP. If trade in Singapore is weak, it suggests falling demand and economic growth in other countries.

Cochrane described his prediction for GDP growth as "below potential" for Singapore: He cited a 2.5% to 3% rate as ideal for long-term growth.

Cochrane's prediction came alongside DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's comments that Singapore would see approximately 1% in GDP growth. "Our own projection is that the full-year GDP is likely to be closer to 1% than to 0%," Gupta told CNBC Monday.