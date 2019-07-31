Cramer reviews the top July performers on the Dow Jones and S&P 500

Wall Street finally got what it was ordering from the Federal Reserve, but somehow investors were still disappointed, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday. The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to the 2% to 2.25% range, but traders who wanted Chairman Jerome Powell to signal future cuts were left unsatisfied. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all sold off more than 1% during the last trading day of July. The "Mad Money" host said "there was nothing shocking about Fed Chief Jay Powell's statement, but a lot of people don't seem to understand how the game is played." Cramer took the time to review the month's biggest winners on the Dow and S&P indexes. "When you get days like today, where you see ... [panic traders] decide that the Fed made a disappointing move, even though we got exactly what we wanted — nothing more and nothing less — look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Cramer added.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

1. Procter & Gamble Procter & Gamble, which owns the Bounty, Crest and Dawn brands, surged 7.65% this month. Cramer hesitated to recommend the stock ahead of its most recent quarterly report, but the company posted 7% of organic sales growth in its Tuesday earnings report. "That's staggering for such an old-fashioned consumer packaged goods company that had been struggling to put up low single-digit numbers for ages," he said. "Turns out Procter deserved to run. The thing went from a blue chip-dividend play to a growth stock literally overnight." 2. Apple Apple climbed 7.64% in July. The stock gained 2% on Wednesday coming off its earnings beat the day prior. "Buyers don't care that much about the iPhone sales disappointing, because the wearables and the services are the future," Cramer said. "Investors always pay more for stocks with recurring revenue. [CEO] Tim Cook's Apple's making that transition." 3. Goldman Sachs The investment bank watched its stock gain 7.59% this month. Goldman Sachs has been building out a recurring revenue business model, and that's what the market wants, Cramer said. "I think it deserves to sell at an even higher valuation. Gigantic buyback will help them get there," he said. "I just hope Goldman's ready for the Apple charge card." 4. IBM Big Blue's shares gained 7.5% this month. The stock staged a comeback from low levels and caught steam after closing on its $34 billion deal for the open-source software maker Red Hat on July 9. "I think the run makes sense, and even up here it still has a 4.3% yield," Cramer said. "I'd be a buyer." 5. Intel Shares of Intel jumped 5.60% during the month. "The company didn't really do much to deserve a rally this month," he said. "It was strictly a BTF situation — better than feared."

S&P 500