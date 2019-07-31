Fitbit craters after cutting guidance

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.
Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.
The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee,...
The company is on track to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2019, one of the people said.
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to rematch during night two of the second Democratic debates on Wednesday following a contentious first debate last month.
Shares of Fitbit cratered as much as 21% after hours on Wednesday after the company cut guidance for the next quarter in its second quarter earnings report. The stock rebounded slightly but was still down more than 11%, which is set to shave more than $100 million from its market cap, which would bring it around $1 billion.
"With weaker Versa Lite sales, we are lowering the midpoint of our 2019 revenue guidance by $95 million to $1.455 billion from $1.550 billion and now expect full year 2019 revenue to be $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion," the company said in its earnings release.
For its third quarter, Fitbit projected revenue to fall between $335 and 355 million, a decline of 10% to 15% year over year. The company said it expects the average selling price of devices will drop each year while the number of devices sold increases.
Fitbit said it is cutting its non-GAAP operating expense target to about $640 million, below the $660 million to $690 million previously projected.
For the full fiscal year, Fitbit now expects a loss of 31 to 38 cents per share compared to a 15 cent loss analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv.
Despite the light guidance, Fitbit beat analyst estimates for the second quarter on the top and bottoms lines. Fitbit reported an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share on $314 million in revenue. Analysts had anticipated a loss of 18 cents per share on $312 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Just a day before Fitbit's report, Apple said its revenue for wearables, home and accessories sales came in at $5.53 billion in its most recent quarter. While the segment is made up of AirPods and smart speakers in addition to smart watches, the figure proves Fitbit faces stiff competition in the wearable activity tracker space.
