Leon Cooperman: Trump is pulling market gains forward by trying to boost stocks before the election

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.The Fedread more
Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.Investingread more
Apple and Samsung's earnings both show that sales of expensive premium phones are down. Instead, people want affordable phones with good cameras and long battery life.Technologyread more
Nearly four years after the automaker admitted cheating on diesel emissions tests, and after Volkswagen has now spent more than 30 billion euros on fines, settlements and...Autosread more
America First Action and America First Policies have a combined $21 million on hand and have an extra $40 million in outstanding donor pledges, a spokeswoman said.2020 Electionsread more
Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.Marketsread more
"We have not really added anything new to a lot of things we have," the Omega Advisors chairman and CEO says.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein's defense lawyers told Judge Richard Berman they want the sex trafficking trial for the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton to begin no...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Most Wall Street economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its July meeting.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump is trying to boost stock market gains as he seeks reelection in 2020, billionaire investor Leon Cooperman told CNBC on Wednesday.
"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," said Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors. "My guess is we're doing a lot of things that are pulling demand forward."
Trump has been calling on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates while repeatedly criticizing central bank Chairman Jerome Powell for raising rates four times last year.
The Fed, which is expected to cut rates, is set to announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Powell then follows with his post-July policy meeting news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.