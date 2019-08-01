Justice Department won't prosecute ex-FBI chief James Comey over leaked memos: NBC

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 300 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Retailread more

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more
Politics

Justice Department won't prosecute ex-FBI chief James Comey over leaked memos: NBC

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • DOJ declines to charge former FBI Director James Comey following a referral from the department's inspector general's office about leaked memos describing his interactions with President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.
  • Comey said he had penned the memos directly after his meetings with Trump during the early days of his presidency.
  • Comey had shared those memos with his "good friend" Daniel Richman, a Columbia law professor. Some of the memos reportedly contained classified information, which led the DOJ watchdog office to investigate.
Former FBI director James Comey
Brian Lawless | PA Images | Getty Images

The Justice Department declined to charge former FBI Director James Comey following a referral from the department's inspector general's office about leaked memos describing his interactions with President Donald Trump, NBC News reported Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

Comey said he had penned the memos directly after his meetings with Trump during the early days of his presidency. The memos allege that Trump asked Comey to shut down an investigation into the president's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Comey had shared those memos — which were later released publicly with redactions — with his "good friend" Daniel Richman, a Columbia law professor. Some of the memos reportedly contained classified information, which led the DOJ watchdog office to investigate.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017. In an NBC interview shortly afterward, Trump said, "when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."

Later that month, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller special counsel to take over the government's probe of Russian election meddling and possible coordination between Trump's campaign and the Kremlin.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

An official familiar with the deliberations about Comey's referral told Fox News that  "Everyone at the DOJ involved in the decision said it wasn't a close call ... They all thought this could not be prosecuted."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.