Impossible Foods CEO says it's not the right time for the alt-meat company to go public

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Dow drops 300 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Impossible Foods CEO says it's not the right time for the alt-meat company to go public

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, says it's not the right time to go public.
  • Impossible Foods is working with Burger King to launch the first-ever plant-based Whopper burger.
VIDEO6:3206:32
Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown on growth and processed food
Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said Thursday that the alternative meat company does not plan on going public anytime soon.

"Right now, I think it's not the right time for us to go public," Brown told CNBC on "The Exchange. "

Earlier Thursday, Restaurant Brands International said Burger King would launch nationwide a plant-based Whopper burger from Impossible Foods, starting Aug. 8.

"We've been very lucky to have great investors. No shortage of great investors when we need money to support our growth. From a financial standpoint, there is no urgency to go public," Brown said.

The company has seen a huge surge in demand since earlier this year and it plans on growing and scaling its production even more.

Key Points
  • Burger King is launching the Impossible Whopper in its U.S. stores, starting Aug. 8.
  • The plant-based burger will only be available for a limited time.
  • Burger King's North American head, Chris Finazzo, said the Impossible Whopper is drawing a different kind of customer to its stores.