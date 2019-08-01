Intel sold its smartphone modem business to Apple, but it says it will still be a big player in 5G

Intel sold its smartphone modem business to Apple, but the chipmaker's CEO said Wednesday that his company will still be a big player in the 5G space.

5G refers to next generation of mobile networking that promises super-fast data speeds with the ability to support new technologies like driverless cars. Apple bought the majority of Intel's modem business for $1 billion, including technology related to the development of the 5G modems required for devices to connect to the new networks.

Intel still has the option to develop 5G chips for non-smartphone products.

Apple made the move in order to develop its own in-house 5G modems rather than rely on Qualcomm, a company with which the iPhone maker has had a fraught history.

But the move is also a positive for Intel, according to CEO Bob Swan, who said the company can now focus on 5G in other areas.

Speaking with CNBC, Swan explained the rationale behind selling off the modem business: 5G modems, he said, were not an area that would differentiate growth for the industry. And with only one customer — Apple — retaining the business would not provide attractive returns, he added.

"So we doubled down on 5G networks where we think there's real opportunities and last week we announced the sale of the 5G smartphone modem to Apple. But we also retained access to the technologies in the event that we need a 5G modem for non-smartphone applications, like a PC or an automobile," Swan said.