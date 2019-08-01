Intel says it's been selling products to Huawei and has applied for licenses to sell more

Intel has applied for licenses to sell some of its products to Huawei following the blacklisting of the Chinese technology giant and a subsequent easing of restrictions on the firm.

Earlier this year, Huawei was placed on the so-called U.S. Entity List, which restricts American firms from selling parts to Huawei. The Chinese firm relies on components from several American companies for products from laptops to smartphones.

President Donald Trump's administration later said that U.S. firms could sell to Huawei in instances where there are no national security threats.

Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, told CNBC Wednesday that his company had been selling some products to Huawei in the second quarter after determining what products were "within the rules of the law."

With the latest reprieve, companies must apply for a license to sell to Huawei, and Intel has done that.