Intel says it's been selling products to Huawei and has applied for licenses to sell more

The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

Fed Chairman Powell says rate move was a 'midcycle adjustment'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly...

President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.

Asia markets fall in early trade as South Korean exports drop 11%...

Asia stocks traded lower Thursday morning as South Korean trade data for July showed exports falling 11% on-year, slightly better than what analysts had predicted.

Protesters calling for NYPD officer's firing interrupt second...

Chants of "Fire Pantaleo" started during New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's opening statement at the second Democratic debate in Detroit.

Apple and Fitbit show smartwatches turning into a winner-take-all...

Fitbit plunged to a record low after hours on Wednesday because of disappointing smartwatch sales, a day after Apple exceeded expectations.

Top Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn, head of entertainment and...

Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.

Fed cuts rate by a quarter point, cites 'global developments,'...

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

Intel says it has applied for licenses to sell to blacklisted...

Intel CEO Bob Swan told CNBC that the company has applied for a license to sell "general purpose compute" products to Huawei. The Chinese firm is on a blacklist that requires...

Cisco settles with cybersecurity whistleblower, setting a...

Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving cybersecurity issues.

Cramer reviews the top July performers on the Dow Jones and S&P...

"When you get days like today ... look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Jim Cramer says.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Fitbit, Qualcomm,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.

Tech

Intel says it's been selling products to Huawei and has applied for licenses to sell more

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
Key Points
  • Intel has applied for licenses to sell some of its products to Huawei following the blacklisting of the Chinese technology giant and a subsequent easing of restrictions on the firm.
  • Huawei is on the U.S. Entity List which requires American firms to get special permission to do business with the company.
  • Intel CEO Bob Swan told CNBC that the company has applied for a license to sell "general purpose compute" products to Huawei.
A Huawei logo displayed at a retail store in Beijing.
Fred Dufour | AFP | Getty Images

Intel has applied for licenses to sell some of its products to Huawei following the blacklisting of the Chinese technology giant and a subsequent easing of restrictions on the firm.

Earlier this year, Huawei was placed on the so-called U.S. Entity List, which restricts American firms from selling parts to Huawei. The Chinese firm relies on components from several American companies for products from laptops to smartphones.

President Donald Trump's administration later said that U.S. firms could sell to Huawei in instances where there are no national security threats.

Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, told CNBC Wednesday that his company had been selling some products to Huawei in the second quarter after determining what products were "within the rules of the law."

With the latest reprieve, companies must apply for a license to sell to Huawei, and Intel has done that.

"But the process now is that we file licenses to try to get approval and we've submitted quite a few licenses for our product and … the U.S. administration had announced last week that they're going to try to process the licenses from the industry in an expedient fashion so we are encouraged by that," Swan said, adding that he has no idea how long the applications will take.

When asked what products Intel was getting permission for, Swan said it was mainly its general purpose computing chips, which he feels do not pose any national security risk if sold to Huawei.

"For the most part, if you look at the lion's share of what we ship into China generally, but into Huawei who's a large customer of ours, it's general purpose compute. So general purpose product that we ship to all other cloud service providers," Swan said. "So that general purpose compute, we don't believe is what should be worrisome if the quest is to protect national security."

The restrictions on Huawei have hit the company to some extent. In June, Huawei told CNBC it was scrapping a planned laptop launch as a result of being blacklisted.

However, the company is also weathering the storm. It reported a more than 23% year-on-year rise in revenue for the first six months of 2019.

