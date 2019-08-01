Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 300 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Retailread more

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more
Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • The company is eliminating thousands of maintenance and assembly worker jobs and outsourcing them to third-party companies.
  • Under CEO Marvin Ellison, Lowe's has been shuttering stores to reduce costs.
An employee organizes buckets for sale inside a Lowe's Cos. store in Burbank, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

The company plans to outsource jobs of maintenance and assembly workers to third-party companies. The assembly workers put together products such as wheelbarrows and grills.

"We are moving to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow Lowe's store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Associates who were in these positions will be given transition pay and have the opportunity to apply for open roles at Lowe's," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

News of the layoffs was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company said in a securities filing earlier this year that, as of Feb. 1, it had roughly 190,000 full-time employees and another 110,000 part-time workers.

Lowe's has added jobs outside of its traditional retail centers. The company announced in April that it is opening a new technology center in North Carolina and would hire up to 2,000 employees there.

The company's stock, which has a market value of $78 billion, was trading down nearly 2% on Thursday afternoon. Lowe's shares are up nearly 8% since the start of the year. 

Since CEO Marvin Ellison took over in July 2018, Lowe's has been shuttering stores to reduce costs. The company said it currently has 1,725 stores in the United States.

The store closures have been part of a bigger trend in retail. So far this year, more than 7,000 store closures have been announced by U.S. retailers, according to a tracking done by Coresight Research. And the tally could top 12,000 by the end the year, setting a new record, Coresight says. Last year, Coresight tracked 5,524 store closures, down more than 30% from an all-time high of 8,139 closures announced in 2017.

  • It says it wants to raise $40 million to expand its manufacturing to meet the robust demand for its products.