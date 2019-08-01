Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.Bondsread more
The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.Financeread more
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.Technologyread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.Retailread more
The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.
The company plans to outsource jobs of maintenance and assembly workers to third-party companies. The assembly workers put together products such as wheelbarrows and grills.
"We are moving to third-party assemblers and facility services to allow Lowe's store associates to spend more time on the sales floor serving customers. Associates who were in these positions will be given transition pay and have the opportunity to apply for open roles at Lowe's," the company said in a statement to CNBC.
News of the layoffs was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The company said in a securities filing earlier this year that, as of Feb. 1, it had roughly 190,000 full-time employees and another 110,000 part-time workers.
Lowe's has added jobs outside of its traditional retail centers. The company announced in April that it is opening a new technology center in North Carolina and would hire up to 2,000 employees there.
The company's stock, which has a market value of $78 billion, was trading down nearly 2% on Thursday afternoon. Lowe's shares are up nearly 8% since the start of the year.
Since CEO Marvin Ellison took over in July 2018, Lowe's has been shuttering stores to reduce costs. The company said it currently has 1,725 stores in the United States.
The store closures have been part of a bigger trend in retail. So far this year, more than 7,000 store closures have been announced by U.S. retailers, according to a tracking done by Coresight Research. And the tally could top 12,000 by the end the year, setting a new record, Coresight says. Last year, Coresight tracked 5,524 store closures, down more than 30% from an all-time high of 8,139 closures announced in 2017.