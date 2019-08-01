Shopify stock jumps after earnings beat, and it's up 150% year to date

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.
In a swift reversal, the bond market begins to price in more Fed easing a day after Fed Chairman Powell surprised markets with a low commitment to future rate cuts.
The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.
The Treasury Department said it will issue more than $400 billion in debt this quarter, putting upward pressure on interest rates even as the Federal Reserve cuts its rate...
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.
Facebook removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups from two operations it said were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior.
Likely Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton compared the current situation involving the U.S. central bank and its global counterparts to the 1930s as the world struggled...
Shares of Shopify surged as much as 9% on Thursday following its second quarter earnings report. The move added $3.2 billion to the company's market cap, bringing it to $38.8 billion.
Shopify reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter. The company earned 14 cents per share, on an adjusted basis, topping the 2 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Shopify also reported revenue of $362 million, surpassing the $350 million forecast by analysts.
The company now expects to report revenue of $377 million to $382 million for the third quarter, beating Wall Street's forecast of $374 million. Shopify also lifted its full-year revenue forecast, projecting revenues between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, compared to its prior full-year forecast of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion.
Shopify's stock has been on a tear, skyrocketing just over 150% year to date. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 20% year to date.
The Canadian e-commerce company, which helps small businesses set up online stores and sell products directly to consumers, has recently made investments in fulfillment and other tools to attract more merchants to its platform.
"Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the success of our ongoing activities and investments to help merchants start selling, sell more and sell globally," Shopify CFO Amy Shapero said in a statement.
Analysts have said Shopify's new fulfillment centers should help give the company a greater competitive edge against e-commerce rivals like Amazon, eBay and Walmart.