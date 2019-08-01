Skip Navigation
Earnings

Societe Generale second-quarter profit beats expectations but down 14% on restructuring costs

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Societe Generale SA headquarters stand in Paris, France
Antoine Antoniol | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Societe Generale reported Thursday a net income of 1.05 billion euros for the second-quarter of the year.

Analysts were expecting a net income of 964 million euros ($ 1.1 billion), according to Reuters' estimates. The French bank posted a net income of 1.2 billion euros for the same quarter a year ago.

Here are some key highlights for the quarter:

  • Net banking income of 6.3 billion euros vs 6.5 billion a year ago
  • Return on tangible equity of 9.7% vs 11.2% a year ago
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 12% at the end of the quarter vs 11.1% a year ago

Fréderic Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: "Societe Generale has provided further evidence of the successful execution of its strategic plan with two priority financial objectives: increasing its level of capital and improving profitability."

"There was further confirmation of the positive trends observed in the previous quarter in French Retail Banking and International Retail Banking & Financial Services," he added.

The French retail banking division saw a drop of 2.5% in net income from a year ago, reporting a profit of 356 million euros ($393 million). Nonetheless Societe Generale said the French division showed a "solid performance" amid a low interest rate environment and changes to French networks.

The international retail banking arm saw a net income of 515 million euros ($569 million) at the end of the second quarter, a fall of 4.8% from a year ago.

The Paris-based bank announced earlier this year its plans to cut 1,600 jobs — mainly at its corporate and investment banking arm. This was an attempt to boost profitability after last year's poor performance.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.