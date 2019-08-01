Societe Generale second-quarter profit beats expectations but down 14% on restructuring costs

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Societe Generale reported Thursday a net income of 1.05 billion euros for the second-quarter of the year.
Analysts were expecting a net income of 964 million euros ($ 1.1 billion), according to Reuters' estimates. The French bank posted a net income of 1.2 billion euros for the same quarter a year ago.
Here are some key highlights for the quarter:
Fréderic Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: "Societe Generale has provided further evidence of the successful execution of its strategic plan with two priority financial objectives: increasing its level of capital and improving profitability."
"There was further confirmation of the positive trends observed in the previous quarter in French Retail Banking and International Retail Banking & Financial Services," he added.
The French retail banking division saw a drop of 2.5% in net income from a year ago, reporting a profit of 356 million euros ($393 million). Nonetheless Societe Generale said the French division showed a "solid performance" amid a low interest rate environment and changes to French networks.
The international retail banking arm saw a net income of 515 million euros ($569 million) at the end of the second quarter, a fall of 4.8% from a year ago.
The Paris-based bank announced earlier this year its plans to cut 1,600 jobs — mainly at its corporate and investment banking arm. This was an attempt to boost profitability after last year's poor performance.
