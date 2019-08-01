Square sells food-delivery service Caviar to DoorDash for $410 million

Square is getting out of the food delivery business.

The payments company is selling its on-demand delivery service Caviar to DoorDash for $410 million, Square announced during second-quarter earnings Thursday.

The acquisition will be a combination of cash and DoorDash preferred stock, and is expected to close at the end of this year. According a securities filing, Square bought Caviar for $44.3 million in 2014.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who also runs Twitter, said in the move will allow Square to double down on investments and focus in its core payments businesses.

"We have seen a lot of opportunity to strengthen both these ecosystems but those opportunities require more focus and more investment," Dorsey said on a call with analysts after Square's second-quarter earnings. "To increase our focus, we decided to sell our Caviar business to DoorDash."

Shares of Square dropped as much as 8% Thursday after the payments company issued weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings guidance. The company still beat analysts' earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter.

Caviar was the second largest component of Square's subscription and services revenue stream during the three-month period. Cash App was the largest of that category. Overall, Square brought in $251 million in subscription and services revenue for the quarter.