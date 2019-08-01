Dow futures marginally lower after Fed cools expectations of further rate cuts

U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve dampened hopes of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25-basis-point rate cut.

At around 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 36 points, indicating a negative open of more than 12 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were slightly lower.

The U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, citing "global developments" along with "muted inflation" as reasons for easing monetary conditions.

However, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision that the central bank's rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," hinting that further rate cuts later this year were not a sure thing.

In a series of posts on Twitter, President Donald Trump said Powell had "let us down " by not clearly signalling more rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve operates independently of the White House. During a press conference, Powell said the central bank would never move rates because of political factors or to prove its independence.