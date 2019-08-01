Dow futures marginally lower after Fed cools expectations of further rate cuts

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).Earningsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.2020 Electionsread more
Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.Sustainable Energyread more
Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion) for the second quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.Earningsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut takes some pressure off the People's Bank of China, amid the multitude of challenges it already faces to keep the economy growing...China Economyread more
Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...Technologyread more
In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.Airlinesread more
U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve dampened hopes of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25-basis-point rate cut.
At around 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 36 points, indicating a negative open of more than 12 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were slightly lower.
The U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, citing "global developments" along with "muted inflation" as reasons for easing monetary conditions.
However, Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee's rate decision that the central bank's rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," hinting that further rate cuts later this year were not a sure thing.
In a series of posts on Twitter, President Donald Trump said Powell had "let us down " by not clearly signalling more rate cuts.
The Federal Reserve operates independently of the White House. During a press conference, Powell said the central bank would never move rates because of political factors or to prove its independence.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and China ended a brief round of trade talks, without achieving much progress in ending their protracted dispute.
The world's two largest economies have been engaged in a trade war since last year. In that time, they've slapped tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods.
On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at around 08:30 a.m. ET.
The closely-watched ISM manufacturing index for July, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for July, construction spending figures for June and the latest reading of light vehicle sales will follow later in the session.
In corporate news, General Motors, DuPont and Verizon are among some of the major companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly results on Thursday morning.
Petrobras, Western Union and Pinterest are among some of the companies set to publish earnings after market close.