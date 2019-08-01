In a surprising reversal, 2019's box office may be poised to top 2018 record

Despite a slow start, the 2019 box office is showing signs of strength and could top 2018's ticket sale record by year-end.

A weak slate of movies in the beginning of the year put 2019 at a deficit. 2018 had an explosive start with "Black Panther," which helped boost sales in the month of February to an all-time high of more than $1 billion. For comparison, Hollywood earned $627.1 million during the same month this year, its lowest February take since 2006.

However, with each month, the box office has strengthened. In particular, Disney has shined. Globally, the company now has four movies that have topped $1 billion. That includes "Avengers: Endgame," which is now the highest-grossing film of all time.

In July this year, the box office earned $1.28 billion, shy of the record $1.39 billion set in 2011 and a 7% bump from last year's $1.20 billion haul. In total, the box office is now down about 6.8% in the first seven months of the year compared with a year ago, according to data from Comscore.

Analysts are constantly recalculating their forecasts for the box office, but slowly, those new expectations are suggesting that 2019 could surpass the $11.9 billion earned in 2018 domestically.

Doug Stone, president of Box Office Analyst, said he is currently tracking 2019 to be around $12 billion, a few percentage points up from 2018.

Of course, there are still some, like analyst Michael Pachter from Wedbush, that foresee 2019 falling just short of 2018. Pachter wrote in a research note Monday that his team expects the 2019 box office to be down about 1.5% compared to 2018.