The IRS drops its 'postcard-sized' tax return, drafts a new one for 2019

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) holds up an example of the 'postcard-sized' form he wants people to use when filing their taxes during a markup session of the proposed GOP tax reform legislation in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The postcard-sized tax return is going, going, gone.

The Internal Revenue Service has posted a draft of a new individual income tax return for 2019, doing away with the shortened form it had rolled out just last year.

This is the second overhaul of the 1040 form since a revamp of the tax code went into effect in the beginning of 2018.

Following the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Treasury and IRS released the new "postcard" version, replacing forms 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ.

Though the form itself wasn't quite postcard-sized, it was indeed shorter. But this didn't necessarily make filing easier.

The shortened Form 1040 came with six schedules filers needed to tackle to complete their returns.