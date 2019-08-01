These workers are saving the maximum in their 401(k) plans

Stashing the maximum amount into your 401(k) plan is no easy feat — but a handful of taxpayers are making it work.

In all, more than 4.6 million taxpayers contributed the maximum amount in their 401(k) during the 2016 tax year, the latest data available from the IRS.

Back then, savers were able to sock away up to $18,000 in salary deferrals to their retirement plan, plus $6,000 if they were over 50.

Among the aggressive savers, the greatest concentration of them were in the 45 to 55 age group: More than 1.4 million taxpayers in that cohort put away the maximum in their accounts.

Though it may sound like a lot of people are putting away the maximum in their retirement plans, consider that the IRS received about 140 million returns in 2016.

"It's a small drop in the bucket compared to the working population," said Michael Landsberg, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial planning executive committee.

"This year, the maximum contribution is $19,000, plus $6,000 if you're 50 and over — it's a lot to defer and still have money left over for living expenses," he said.