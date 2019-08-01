Trump allies open congressional inquiry into Capital One breach with letters to CEO, Amazon's Bezos

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, speaks during a hearing with Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach, requesting CEO Richard Fairbank and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrange briefings to discuss the hack.

In a pair of letters obtained by CNBC, ranking member Jim Jordan, North Carolina's Mark Meadows and Texas congressman Michael Cloud highlighted the wide-ranging impact of the breach and possible security implications for Amazon Web Service, the company's popular cloud storage platform.

The three known Trump allies requested staff-level briefings on the matter no later than Aug. 15.

"Because AWS will provide the trusted Internet connection and cloud support for the 2020 Census and could potentially run the Department of Defense's Join Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing system, the Committee may carefully examine the consequences of this breach," the congressmen wrote.