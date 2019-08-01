Trump allies open congressional inquiry into Capital One breach with letters to CEO, Amazon's Bezos

Skip Navigation
Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Dow drops 300 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Trump allies open congressional inquiry into Capital One breach with letters to CEO, Amazon's Bezos

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • In a pair of letters obtained by CNBC, House Republicans open an inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.
  • House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan requests Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrange briefings.
Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, speaks during a hearing with Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach, requesting CEO Richard Fairbank and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrange briefings to discuss the hack.

In a pair of letters obtained by CNBC, ranking member Jim Jordan, North Carolina's Mark Meadows and Texas congressman Michael Cloud highlighted the wide-ranging impact of the breach and possible security implications for Amazon Web Service, the company's popular cloud storage platform.

The three known Trump allies requested staff-level briefings on the matter no later than Aug. 15.

"Because AWS will provide the trusted Internet connection and cloud support for the 2020 Census and could potentially run the Department of Defense's Join Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing system, the Committee may carefully examine the consequences of this breach," the congressmen wrote.

The letters represent the first formal outreach by the Democratic-controlled House in relation to the Capital One hack. The company disclosed on Monday that a data breach identified earlier this month exposed the personal information of about 100 million people in the U.S.

The nation's fifth-largest credit card issuer also revealed that about 140,000 Social Security numbers and around 80,000 linked bank account numbers were also compromised. Information including names, addresses, phone numbers, credit scores and credit limits were also exposed.

Jordan, citing court documents, wrote that the information was stored on Amazon Web Services, where alleged hacker Paige Thompson worked until 2016.