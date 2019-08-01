Shares of Taco Bell-owner Yum Brands jump as earnings top estimates

Skip Navigation
Powell is 'confusing' the markets, but another cut is expected

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, in a $27 billion deal.

Markets 'need to chill' because Fed may not be done with rate...

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.

Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly...

President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.

Shares of Taco Bell-owner Yum Brands jump as earnings top...

Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut owner reported second quarter earnings that topped expectations, fueled by stronger same-store sales growth across all its brands.

Apple shines on earnings—Cramer and other experts on what comes...

Qualcomm disappointed Wall Street. It says Huawei is partly to...

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the ban on supplying Huawei led to a rise in market share for the Chinese firm in China's smartphone market. That hit Qualcomm.

Gary Cohn: Trump's trade war with China is hurting the US more

The former top economic advisor to the White House says tariffs are particularly painful to America's farming and auto sectors.

US-China investment flows fall to five-year low amid escalating...

Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.

Taylor Morrison is the latest big homebuilder to bet on...

Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...

August is typically a rough month for stocks and could be again

Uncertainty looms after Wednesday's rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but traders remain optimistic.

Shares of Taco Bell-owner Yum Brands jump as earnings top estimates

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Yum Brands second-quarter earnings top analysts’ expectations.
  • The company’s revenue of $1.31 billion was higher than the $1.28 analysts were expecting.
  • Shares of the Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut owner were up 4% in trading before the market's opening. 
Customers wearing Taco Bell foam taco hats exit the company's restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc. in Bangkok, Thailand, last January.
Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yum Brands reported second-quarter earnings Thursday that beat Wall Street's expectations, sending its shares up more than 4% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Adjusted earnings per share: 93 cents vs. 87 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.31 billion vs. $1.28 billion

Read Yum Brand's full second-quarter results here.

Last week, the company named a new CEO to its Taco Bell division. Mark King, former Adidas president, will take over the role from Brian Niccol, who left for Chipotle in February 2018.

The fast food conglomerate owns Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut. It has a market value of $34.4 billion, and is up 22% so far this year.

