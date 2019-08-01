Shares of Taco Bell-owner Yum Brands jump as earnings top estimates

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.Market Insiderread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, in a $27 billion deal.Europe Newsread more
Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut owner reported second quarter earnings that topped expectations, fueled by stronger same-store sales growth across all its brands.Restaurantsread more
Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said the ban on supplying Huawei led to a rise in market share for the Chinese firm in China's smartphone market. That hit Qualcomm.Technologyread more
The former top economic advisor to the White House says tariffs are particularly painful to America's farming and auto sectors.Politicsread more
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.World Economyread more
Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...Real Estateread more
Yum Brands reported second-quarter earnings Thursday that beat Wall Street's expectations, sending its shares up more than 4% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
Read Yum Brand's full second-quarter results here.
Last week, the company named a new CEO to its Taco Bell division. Mark King, former Adidas president, will take over the role from Brian Niccol, who left for Chipotle in February 2018.
The fast food conglomerate owns Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut. It has a market value of $34.4 billion, and is up 22% so far this year.