Analyst: Trump's new tariffs are a 'sword at the throat' of the US economy — not China's

President Donald Trump has been "wildly unpredictable" and it's not clear what the end game for the trade war with China is, says David Adelman, former American ambassador to...World Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington will apply 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1.World Economyread more
President Donald Trump's threat to impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods is a serious gamble, Eurasia Group says.Politicsread more
While U.S. President Donald Trump's "No. 1 priority" is to get reelected next year, China is trying to wait out the American election cycle, said Eric Robertsen, head of...China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest salvo in his country's ongoing trade battle with Beijing is likely to hurt the American economy more than China's, analysts told CNBC.Economyread more
Asia stocks dropped in Friday afternoon trade after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States overnight escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Asia Marketsread more
The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reported a net second-quarter profit of £1.3 billion ($1.07 billion) on Friday, beating the £1 billion forecast from Reuters.Europe Newsread more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
The first explosions were heard just before 9 a.m. (0200 GMT) at two sites near central Bangkok. A third blast was heard shortly afterwards at a government complex hosting...Asia Newsread more
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.Market Insiderread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest salvo in his ongoing trade battle with Beijing is likely to hurt the American economy more than China's, analysts told CNBC on Friday.
On Thursday, Trump said the U.S. will slap 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods beginning Sept. 1, adding to existing duties that Washington and Beijing have already levied on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.
"It's obviously a very hard-line tactic but I think it's ... a sword at the throat of the American economy more than the Chinese economy," Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.
That sentiment was echoed by other experts, including Corrine Png, regional head of equities research at AIA Investment Management, who described Trump's move as "actually quite counterproductive."
She said the additional 10% tariffs, which primarily targets consumer-related products such as toys, laptops and mobile phones, "actually hurts the U.S. consumers more than China."
Collier, meanwhile, said the White House's latest move leaves the American economy in a situation where it could "get hit big time."
In fact, he added, the U.S. is at risk of a "double whammy" from the new levies. Firstly, they could impact U.S. consumption, which Collier noted corresponds to much more than half of American GDP. Secondly, he added, they may impact the employment situation in retail shops across the U.S.
"We're looking at a fairly significant weakness ... within the U.S., so I don't quite know what Trump's expecting to do here," Collier said.
Trump's tariff announcement on Thursday came after officials from both sides wrapped up the latest round of negotiations in Shanghai earlier this week. Those talks followed a tariff ceasefire agreed between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in late June. The protracted trade war between the U.S. and China has rattled global markets for more than a year and raised concerns about the outlook for the global economy.
If those tariffs go into effect, that would significantly affect U.S. inflation and drag the the profitability of American multinational companies (many of whom make and export goods from China), Citi analysts wrote in a note.
They added that it's likely that China will "firm up its bottom lines and formally use the strategy of waiting it out " instead of giving in to U.S. demand.