Apple suspends program that let its employees listen to your Siri recordings

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Dow falls 100 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Economyread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Investingread more

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

Investingread more

The globe hasn't been this confusing in at least three decades

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.

Investingread more

Trade deficit remains stubbornly high amid escalating global...

The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.

Traderead more

Exxon Mobil earnings beat, shares jump 2%

Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.

Earningsread more

Bannon on Trump's new tariff threat: China can no longer 'game...

The hardline ex-White House chief strategist says Washington has given Beijing "enough time" to follow through on trade promises.

Politicsread more
Tech

Apple suspends program that let its employees listen to your Siri recordings

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple is suspending a program that let staffers listen to a fraction of the voice recordings uploaded anonymously by Siri to its servers.
  • Apple called it "grading," used for improving the accuracy of Siri's voice recognition.
  • Apple will let users opt out of grading in a future software update.
  • Google and Amazon also analyze recordings, but have better controls for users when it comes to seeing and deleting what they've spoken in the past.
A prototype of Apple's new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California.
Getty Images

Apple said it will suspend a program that allowed its staff to listen to conversations people have had with the Siri voice assistant.

Under the program, if you said, "Hey Siri, what's the weather today?" someone at Apple could listen to a recording of that question. Apple says it doesn't listen to all conversations, just a small fraction. The company also says the recordings are anonymous.

Apple calls the practice "grading." Google and Amazon do the same thing with their voice assistants, and all three companies say it's to improve speech recognition. While Apple hasn't hidden the fact that it uploads this data anonymously, The Guardian reported on July 26 that workers who listen have heard about drug deals, medical details and more.

Apple says Siri grading is anonymous, and the data sent back to Apple is encrypted and randomized, which means it would be hard to identify a person unless specific things were mentioned in a recording, like an address or a name. Apple also does most of its processing on device, only sending a fraction of requests to the servers. Amazon and Google do the processing in the cloud. Still, bad things can happen, as The Guardian noted and as other contractors who worked with Google have discovered.

In July, Google admitted that contractors leaked more than 1,000 voice recordings from Google Assistant. Voices in the clips were identifiable by what was spoken, according Belgian news site VLT, which obtained them. As a result, Google on Wednesday suspended its analysis of Google Assistant recordings in Europe.

But Apple, which has been putting a bigger focus on privacy, has been slow to add some features offered elsewhere. Amazon, for example, has had a feature that lets you opt out from a similar program it operates. Google and Amazon let you review and delete everything you've asked their voice assistants.

"User voice recordings are saved for a six-month period so that the recognition system can utilize them to better understand the user's voice," according to an Apple white paper. "After six months, another copy is saved, without its identifier, for use by Apple in improving and developing Siri for up to two years."

Apple does not let you review the questions you've asked Siri and has not yet rolled out a feature that lets you opt out of the possibility that your voice recordings will reviewed by employees. It says the latter is coming. An Apple spokesperson would not say if the company plans to let you review and delete your history of Siri questions.

"We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy. While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally," Apple said in a statement. "Additionally, as part of a future software update, users will have the ability to choose to participate in grading." A company spokesperson said it had no additional information when asked if it will match privacy features offered by Google and Amazon that allow you to review and delete previous questions.

VIDEO0:5300:53
What happens when you ask Alexa, Google and Siri if they are spying on you
Digital Original

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.