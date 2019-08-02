Apple's earnings hit from new tariffs is 'manageable' so buy the dip: Bank of America

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Newell Brands,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Payrolls rise 164,000 as labor force sets a record high

Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

Jobsread more

Dow falls 100 points on trade war fears, uncertainty about Fed's...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.

Economyread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Apple and Microsoft vie for top market spot, but only one will...

Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.

Trading Nationread more

Analysts sorting winners and losers as new set of tariffs take...

The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.

Investingread more

Bank of America: New tariffs will hit earnings and cause stocks...

Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...

Investingread more

The globe hasn't been this confusing in at least three decades

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.

Investingread more

Trade deficit remains stubbornly high amid escalating global...

The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.

Traderead more

Exxon Mobil earnings beat, shares jump 2%

Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.

Earningsread more

Bannon on Trump's new tariff threat: China can no longer 'game...

The hardline ex-White House chief strategist says Washington has given Beijing "enough time" to follow through on trade promises.

Politicsread more
Investing

Apple's earnings hit from new tariffs is 'manageable' so buy the dip: Bank of America

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Bank of America estimated that the impact of the tariffs will shake out to a drop of between 50 cents and 75 cents per share in annualized earnings. 
  • "In the broader context of the tailwinds that AAPL has we view this as a relatively small amount over the next several quarters and would use the pullback as an especially attractive opportunity to buy shares of Apple," the note said.
An Apple employee stands in front of an Apple store in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Apple's earnings face a "manageable" hit from the newly proposed tariffs, and Thursday's sell-off makes the stock an even more attractive buy for investors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note on Friday.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration will impose a 10% tariff on additional $300 billion of goods imported from China. Though it is unclear exactly which goods will face these new tariffs, Apple sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in June that putting tariffs on a fourth list of products worth $300 billion would include nearly all of the company's products.

Bank of America estimated that the impact of the tariffs will shake out to a drop of between 50 cents and 75 cents per share in annualized earnings for Apple.

"In the broader context of the tailwinds that AAPL has we view this as a relatively small amount over the next several quarters and would use the pullback as an especially attractive opportunity to buy shares of Apple," the firm said.

Shares of Apple closed 2.16% lower on Thursday following the announcement of new tariffs. Bank of America has $240 price objective for the stock, representing roughly a 15% premium from its closing price on Thursday.

Next Article
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump announced another round of tariffs Thursday, this time on the remaining $300 billion or so of Chinese goods that aren't already targeted.
  • In dollar terms, the impact is muted — about one-tenth of a percentage point for GDP.
  • But the longer-term impact could be on the collective business psyche that already is worried over trade.