Bannon: Trump's new tariff threat sends a message that China can no longer 'game the system'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Payroll growth rose in line with expectations in July and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.Jobsread more
Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.US Marketsread more
Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business service.Economyread more
China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.China Politicsread more
Apple has pushed past the $1 trillion market cap to nip at Microsoft's heels. The charts suggest one will keep rolling past that milestone.Trading Nationread more
The list of new tariff goods "disproportionately impacts apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and toys," forcing Wall Street to decide who will bare the most burden.Investingread more
Bank of America is calling for U.S. stocks to hold near current levels through the rest of the year after President Donald Trump threatened to put new tariffs on Chinese...Investingread more
The Economic Policy Uncertainty Index hit its second-highest level of all time, 340, in June.Investingread more
The U.S. deficit with its global trading partners edged lower in June but was bigger than expected.Traderead more
Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, sending the company's stock up more than 2% in the premarket.Earningsread more
President Donald Trump's new China tariff threat shows that the Chinese government can no longer make false promises, former White House advisor Steve Bannon told CNBC on Friday.
"It's pretty remarkable how the Chinese have tried to ... game the system," said Bannon, hardline ex-White House chief strategist. "They're used to American leaders buckling under this false concept of engagement."
Trump said Thursday that the U.S. next month would impose a 10% tariff an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, just days after negotiators from the world's two largest economies met for trade talks.
If the new tariffs were to go into effect on Sept. 1, that move would "cross a psychological barrier" in China, said Bannon, also a former Goldman Sachs alum. It would be a "new day" with duties on all Chinese imports coming into the U.S., he added.
In June, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed that China would purchase more U.S. agricultural products in return for a hold on any additional levies.
However, the U.S. is accusing China of not following through on that promise, with Trump tweeting Tuesday that the Chinese "just don't come through."
Trump, Bannon added, has "given the communist party enough time" to address U.S. concerns about its trade and economic practices.
Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade war for the past year, with each side upping punitive measures on one another.
In May, Trump increased the tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%. In retaliation, China at the time announced plans to raise tariffs, some to as high as 25%, on $60 billion in U.S. goods.
Bannon, a longtime critic of China, told CNBC shortly after that May skirmish that Beijing has been "running an economic war against the industrial democracies for now 20 years."
On Friday, Bannon said on "Squawk Box" that how the U.S. trade war with China gets resolved is "the defining event of our time." He added that none of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates is tough enough to take on China like Trump.