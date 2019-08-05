Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold roughly $2.8 billion worth of stock in the last week, new filings show

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow futures fall, implying a 630-point drop as trade war fears...

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to...

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

The Dow just posted a mighty big drop. Here's what happens next

During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.

Barneys New York to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday as it...

Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising...

Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...

China confirms it is suspending agricultural product purchase

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep....

Tech

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold roughly $2.8 billion worth of stock in the last week, new filings show

Eugene Kim@eugenekim222
Key Points
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold roughly $990 million worth of stock at the end of last week, new filings show. 
  • That's in addition to the $1.8 billion worth of stock he sold the last three days of July.
  • Bezos previously said he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Phillip Faraone | Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is cashing out his Amazon shares at a dizzying pace.

Bezos sold $990 million worth of Amazon shares last Thursday and Friday, new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show, after unloading $1.8 billion worth of stock earlier last week. That means he's sold roughly $2.8 worth of Amazon shares in the past week.

The transactions were made as part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan, according to the filings. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the latest sale.

Bezos has previously said he's selling about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin. With a fortune still valued at close to $110 billion, Bezos said in an interviews published last year by Business Insider that "the only way that I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel."

He hasn't provided an explanation as to why he's accelerating stock sales, but Bezos is also deploying capital for the "Day One Fund," which was announced in 2018 to help homeless families and create preschools.

According to the filings, Bezos offloaded over 530,000 Amazon shares on two separate sales at a price of about $1,850 per share. He still owns over 57 million Amazon shares, or about 12% of the company.

