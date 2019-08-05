Apple is on pace for its worst day since May

Skip Navigation
Dow plummets 650 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.

Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10,...

The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.

Here's where to hide as market tanks amid intensifying trade war

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 21

The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning.

Microsoft buys retail advertising start-up PromoteIQ

As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.

Amazingly, Beyond Meat shares are holding up as rest of the stock...

As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.

Hide out in these three stocks as markets tank, investor says

Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...

Trump suggests tying background checks to immigration bill after...

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...

Cloudflare CEO defends decision to drop website used by El Paso...

Since announcing the move to cut off 8chan, the U.S. cybersecurity company has faced criticism from some who say it is wrongfully policing the internet.

Tech

Apple is on pace for its worst day since May

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple is on pace for its worst day since May 13.
  • Shares of Apple were down as much as 4% on Monday. Apple closed down 5.81% on May 13.
  • The hit appears to be a result of impending tariffs and a weakened yuan.
Shares of Apple are trading down 4% on Monday, putting it on track for its worst day since May 13 when Apple closed down 5.81% on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as much as 600 points in early trading Monday, led by Apple, after China let the yuan to fall to its lowest point against the dollar in more than a decade. The move is thought to be a response to the latest round of tariffs announced against China last week.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 10% on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. The new tariffs will apply to, among other things, electronics used in products such as Apple's iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, regarded as one of the top Apple analysts, said Monday morning that the tariffs won't trickle down to increased iPhone prices for consumers, which means Apple is likely to eat the cost.

"The negative impact on Apple are limited and temporary because the profit from service business is growing, and non-Chinese production locations will gradually increase, " Kuo said. "We believe that Apple's non-Chinese production locations could meet most of the demand from the U.S. market after two years."

Apple's iPhone revenues have slowed in recent years as consumers hold on to devices longer and, despite an increase in services revenue, iPhone sales still accounted for $25.99 billion of the company's total $53.8 billion revenue in fiscal Q3.

CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

