Copper, a barometer for the global economy, drops to a 2-year low on trade war fears

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plummets 780 points in worst drop of 2019 as US-China trade...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.

Marketsread more

Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10,...

Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.

Investingread more

Here's where to hide as market tanks amid intensifying trade war

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

Marketsread more

China may slap tariffs on farm products recently bought: Report

China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.

Marketsread more

Video game stocks slide after Trump implicates games in mass...

Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...

Entertainmentread more

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Marketsread more

Wall Street analysts say Apple can survive the latest U.S.-China...

Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.

Marketsread more

2020 election creates 'perfect storm' for drug price reform by...

"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.

Health and Scienceread more

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22

Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tyson Foods, Apple, ON...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Marketsread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Technologyread more
Commodities

Copper, a barometer for the global economy, drops to a 2-year low on trade war fears

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Copper hit a low of 2.5315, its lowest level since June of 2017, on Monday. 
  • Worries about what a trade war between the U.S. and China means for the global economic outlook is weakening the metal commodity, known to indicate the health of the economy. 
  • "The summer breakdown in copper suggests that volatility will remain a major theme in the markets in H2'19, and the odds of a recession are steadily rising," said The Steven Report's Tom Essaye. 
Macduff Everton | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Copper futures fell to a two-year low on Monday, as investors fear what a full blown trade war between the U.S. and China will do to the global economy.

The commodity hit a low of 2.5315, its lowest level since June of 2017.

"The combination of a disappointing Fed and an escalating trade war appears to be too much for this fragile global economy. The summer breakdown in copper suggests that volatility will remain a major theme in the markets in H2'19, and the odds of a recession are steadily rising," said The Steven Report's Tom Essaye.

Worries about the trade war between the world's two largest economies caused stock markets to tank on Monday. Last week, President Donald Trump added new tariff's on Chinese goods and China retaliated on Monday by letting its currency weaken, crossing the 7 yuan per dollar threshold, and of reneging on a promise to resume imports of U.S. agricultural products.

Trade war worries combined with concerns about global economic uncertainty helped spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis last week.

Essaye said the breakdown in copper last week was "by far the most important development" and that "markets were clearly too optimistic given the multiple risks in the macro backdrop."

Morgan Stanley said Monday that if the U.S.- China trade war escalates any further that a global recession could hit in just 3 quarters.

"What China represents is a major deflationary force, not only for world growth but for Dr. Copper and commodities in general," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Bannockburn said if China stimulus can't outweigh the trade war, there will be an oversupply of copper that the globe cant adsorb, therefore weighing on the metal's price.

Copper is known as a barometer of economic health because of its use in homebuilding and commercial construction.

Meanwhile, gold was benefiting from the turmoil because it has fewer industrial applications and is more of a store of wealth than copper. Gold futures rose to a six-year high on Monday, as investors flocked to the save haven trade. Spot gold was up 2% at $1,469.6 per ounce. Silver, platinum and palladium also rose.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom and Patti Domm