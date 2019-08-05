Cramer reveals 7 sectors of opportunity amid steep market-wide sell-off

After a brutal trading day on Wall Street, CNBC's Jim Cramer shined a light on a number of sectors where investors can search for buying opportunities in a market shaken up by escalating trade tensions.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, has more than doubled in the past six trading days as the major U.S. indexes have all plummeted in the past week. A high VIX measure indicates a risky market.

The "Mad Money " host on Monday labeled retail, pharma, tech, fossil fuels and the industrials areas are tough to invest in here as companies with Chinese exposure are expected to cut forecasts in the wake of tariff threats on remaining imports from China. But investors will be able to start new positions in a number of stocks that have sold off too much, he said.

"Remember, in harsh sell-offs like this one, you wait for stocks to go down and then you start picking among the rubble on the fifth day, searching for the ones that were punished for the wrong reasons," Cramer said.

"You need to buy small to start and then again and again, and let's see what happens" after that, he added.