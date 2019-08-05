Cramer reveals 7 sectors of opportunity amid steep market-wide sell-off

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.China Economyread more
Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
Asia markets traded lower Tuesday morning as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new...Asia Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
After a brutal trading day on Wall Street, CNBC's Jim Cramer shined a light on a number of sectors where investors can search for buying opportunities in a market shaken up by escalating trade tensions.
The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, has more than doubled in the past six trading days as the major U.S. indexes have all plummeted in the past week. A high VIX measure indicates a risky market.
The "Mad Money " host on Monday labeled retail, pharma, tech, fossil fuels and the industrials areas are tough to invest in here as companies with Chinese exposure are expected to cut forecasts in the wake of tariff threats on remaining imports from China. But investors will be able to start new positions in a number of stocks that have sold off too much, he said.
"Remember, in harsh sell-offs like this one, you wait for stocks to go down and then you start picking among the rubble on the fifth day, searching for the ones that were punished for the wrong reasons," Cramer said.
"You need to buy small to start and then again and again, and let's see what happens" after that, he added.
Cramer recommended Dominion Energy, PPL, Verizon and AT&T as investible stocks, given that the companies are offering dividend yields between 4.5% and 6%. The yield is the portion of profits that is paid out to shareholders, and the host has said dividend stocks are the best plays currently on the market.
"I wish American Electric Power had a bigger dividend, but, you know what, their 3% yield won't cover you now because this stock has run so much, " he said.
Restaurants and international chains that have no exposure to China are worth a bet, Cramer said. He pointed to Yum Brands — parent of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut — as the best play because its China division, Yum China, was spun off in 2016.
Cramer also suggested Chipotle, while calling McDonald's, Starbucks and Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands wait-and-see plays.
"This whole industry is benefiting from the increasingly-aggressive competition in the online delivery space," he said. "The delivery platforms are too competitive ... but that's good news for all sorts of restaurants."
Investors can lean on global food and beverage stocks, including Coca-Cola, he added.
Stocks in the financial technology sector have rallied big, but Cramer thinks investors should be ready to find new entry points.
"I'm betting they'll be great places to hide because they don't have much meaningful exposure to China," he said.
The more that the the U.S.-China relationship deteriorates the more attractive the defense contractor stocks become, Cramer said.
"The one I like is L3Harris ... because it's the highest tech-defense contractor, " he said. "On the other hand, Lockheed Martin ... it was tempting, but I think it's got downside. "
Cramer endorsed Barrick Gold as a value play and Agnico Eagle as a growth play.
"I like them both, especially Agnico Eagle after we heard from CEO Sean Boyd last week, " he said.
Cramer expects homebuilders to get a boost as long-term interest rates fall to low levels. D. R. Horton and Lennar are among his favorite picks, here.
