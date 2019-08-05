Cramer says to think before you sell: 'It's not 2009'

Skip Navigation
Dow futures fall, implying a 630-point drop as trade war fears...

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.

Marketsread more

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

Market Insiderread more

US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to...

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."

Marketsread more

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Traderead more

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Marketsread more

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

Marketsread more

The Dow just posted a mighty big drop. Here's what happens next

During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.

Marketsread more

Barneys New York to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday as it...

Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retailread more

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising...

Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...

Food & Beverageread more

China confirms it is suspending agricultural product purchase

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.

Market Insiderread more

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep....

Politicsread more
Markets

Cramer says to think before you sell: 'It's not 2009'

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer tells investors to keep the escalating trade war in perspective. 
  • "I urge people to just think about before they sell everything," Cramer says. "It's not 2009." 
  • Stock futures dropped on Monday evening, piling onto Wall Street's worst day of the year as trade-war fears ramped up. The sell-off began Friday after President Donald Trump surprised markets with new 10% tariffs on Chinese goods.
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Stocks were battered Monday as a wave of trade headlines added to investors' fears. Still, CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors Monday to keep the tension in perspective.

"I urge people to just think about it before they sell everything," Cramer said Monday evening during CNBC's "Markets in Turmoil" special. "It's not 2009."

Stock futures dropped on Monday evening following Wall Street's worst day of the year as the trade war ramped up. Earlier Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.9% and nearly 3%, respectively. The sell-off began Friday after President Donald Trump surprised markets with new 10% tariffs on Chinese goods. As retaliation, China reportedly said it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it already bought, and pull out of U.S. agriculture completely.

Cramer said while investors shouldn't be "complacent," and that there "will be fallout" from the trade escalation, investors should be careful not to sell too quickly.

"I really want to urge people to think about what they're doing," Cramer said.

China, which has historically managed its currency, let the yuan break to its lowest level against the dollar in more than 10 years on Monday.

The Treasury Department labeled China as a currency manipulator on Monday evening, following tweets by the president with that same accusation. "This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time," Trump said. Later in the day, he tweeted that it is "now even more obvious to everyone that Americans are not paying for the Tariffs – they are being paid for compliments of China, and the U.S. is taking in tens of Billions of Dollars."

Despite the market's reaction, Cramer said parts of the trade war are justified.

"There's been a trade war we haven't fought for years, and now we're fighting back — President Trump feels we have more weapons than they do," Cramer said. "There comes a time where you can't devalue a currency three straight times."