Crypto rally sparked by investors seeking hedge against rising global risks, says bitcoin bull Tom Lee

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce says Chinese companies have stopped purchasing U.S. agricultural products in response to President Trump's new 10% tariffs.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.Market Insiderread more
Bitcoin bull Tom Lee told CNBC on Monday that cryptocurrency is a hedge against global risks, amid the U.S.-China trade conflict and currency war.
The founder and head of research at Fundstrat explained on "Fast Money " that "bitcoin has done something very interesting this year. "
"Last couple of years, it's been really correlated to dollar." he said. "Weak dollar has been good for bitcoins. ... And it's been really correlated to risk markets. This year, it's steered away from the dollar because dollar's been strong, bitcoin's been up, which is a real breakage. It's gone negative on correlation to the equity markets."
Lee also added that crypto is now "positively correlated to gold" and it proved "itself this year to be a hedge against global risks."
Gold surged as much as 2% on Monday, reaching its highest level in more than six years as U.S.-China trade conflict worsened. Investors are seeking safer assets like gold, cryptocurrency and bonds as the equity market is growing more volatile. Bitcoin also jumped nearly 8% on Monday.
In response to bitcoin rallying, Lee contributed "crypto winter" being over as one of the reasons why the currency is now bullish.
"I think that makes [crypto] authentic institutional source of diversification. I think that's gonna help it propel to new highs."
Earlier Monday, China, which has historically controlled its currency, allowed the yuan to fall to its lowest level in more than a decade. The onshore yuan breached above 7 per U.S. dollar and traded at 7.04. The Chinese currency has not broke over the 7 level against the dollar since the global financial crisis in 2008.
The yuan's breakthrough came after President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. is putting 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective September 1.
Following the move, U.S. stocks were trading sharply lower as the trade war between the U.S. and China intensified.