Obama's Ambassador to China says Trump's latest tariffs are a 'slap in the face'

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris,...Politicsread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...Politicsread more
The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes within five months of one another claimed 346 lives.Airlinesread more
There are three main reasons why this and other major U.S. market selloffs connected to the trade war are overblown, even for the companies and consumers that have more...Politicsread more
Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said on Monday that without state support, China's currency would plunge at least 30%.Marketsread more
A full 3.5% of all July's new car sales were 2018 model years, according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of automotive data and analytics consulting for J.D. Power. That means...Autosread more
In the stock market's worst day of 2019, the biggest tech companies got hammered, losing more than $160 billion in combined market cap.Technologyread more
Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus said President Donald Trump's approach to trade negotiations with China is aggravating tensions, and called for his administration to be patient, rather than imposing additional sanctions.
Baucus, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to China from 2014-2017 under President Barack Obama, made the comments during an appearance on CNBC's "The Exchange" Monday, after China's currency exchange rate fell below seven yuan to the dollar for the first time in over a decade. The move ignited fears of a wider trade war between the two nations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 900 points in afternoon trading on Monday.
Market analysts said China devalued its currency in retaliation for Trump's 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods which will go into effect on Sept. 1.
"The key here is for us to get more stability, more predictability, and the way to do that is to be a little more patient," Baucus said. "This is an accelerating gulf between our two countries. We need adults on both sides of the Pacific to stop this nonsense. Let cooler heads prevail. Swallow a bit of pride."
Baucus warned that the U.S. is outmatched in terms of its capacity to retaliate against China because "President Xi [Jinping] and China have many many more tools at their disposal than President Trump does."
Baucus sharply criticized Trump's decision to impose new tariffs just after the end of US-China talks in Shanghai.
"It's really a slap in the face for President Trump to enact those tariffs just after the Shanghai talks," he said. "China thinks 'Trump's dealing in bad faith, so we're going to slap this currency devaluation on him."
The White House did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.
Baucus emphasized that China's decision to devalue its currency marks a significant turning point for China, which he said is "bringing out the big guns" and could presage further decreases. He encouraged the U.S. to deal with China's economic policies in other ways.
"It's showing that trade wars cannot be won," he said. "This is big and it's concerning and it's discouraging."