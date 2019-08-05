China seems to be softening its hardline stance against bitcoin, says crypto services CEO

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.Investingread more
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.Marketsread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning.Politicsread more
As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.Technologyread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...Trading Nationread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
China seems to be backing off its hardline stance against cryptocurrencies, a serial internet entrepreneur told CNBC on Monday.
"We have been seeing, from my vantage point, a softening in the Chinese stance towards crypto," said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of crypto financial services firm Circle. He founded and formerly served as CEO of video streaming provider Brightcove. He was also a technologist at General Catalyst, a Cambridge-based venture firm.
The Chinese government in 2017 started to ban initial bitcoin offerings and shut cryptocurrency trading exchanges.
But as global interest in crypto rises, and large names, like Facebook, are backing their own digital coins, China may be looking to join the movement.
In mid-July, a Chinese court legally recognized bitcoin as digital property. Shortly after that, the state-owned Bank of China started marketing about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
"There is a lot of Chinese national participation in this market," Allaire said, referring to bitcoin. "There are many large offshore exchanges," he added, which people are using to bet on the industry.
Digital coins are starting to be viewed as an attractive hedge in times of economic upheaval.
Bitcoin, which has rocketed about 200% higher in 2019, soared as much as 9% on Monday to over $11,000 as weekend uncertainty between China and the United States rattled global stock markets.
President Donald Trump last week announced that the U.S. would impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.
On Monday, China retaliated by allowing its currency to slide to its lowest level in more than a decade.
However, it's worth noting that cryptocurrencies have been highly volatile in recent years, with bitcoin swinging from all-time highs above $19,000 in December 2017 to recent lows around $3,200 a year later.