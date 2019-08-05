1 in 3 workers would take a pay cut for unlimited time off: survey

Couple in loungers on a tropical beach at Maldives haveseen | iStock | Getty Images

Salary matters, but a third of workers would be happy to lose some pay in exchange for unlimited vacation time. That's according to the 2019 Vacation Confidence Index released Allianz Global Assistance, which surveyed 1,005 workers online. Among those who would give up some of their pay, the average worker is willing to part with 26% of their salary in order to get that unlimited time off. But unlimited vacation may not be as good as it sounds for employees, said Jeff Zinser, principal and founder of Right Recruiting "It's a phantom gift," he said. "If your workload requires you to work 52 weeks a year, you have unlimited vacation but your workload doesn't allow you to use it."

The problem with unlimited time off is that the policy itself can be ambiguous for employees. For starters, they might be more reluctant to leave the office. Workers at companies that offer unlimited time off take an average of 13 days on vacation, according to an analysis by Namely, a payroll provider. Meanwhile, employees at companies that offer traditional paid time off spent 15 days out of the office on average. Further, employers who offer unlimited vacation might be more encouraging of working vacations, which Zinser described as "a euphemism for 'work from home.'" More from Personal Finance:

Avoiding costly Medicare mistakes when retiring after age 65 "You've got a pile of work to get done and you don't have to come in to do it — you can do it on the beach, or you can do it at home," he said. "I don't know that I would call that a vacation." Further, certain industries — particularly tech companies — are better suited for a flexible approach toward work and time off, Zinser said. "For example, we need to have these lines of code written within six months," he said. "You can see that the code will be written in time and you don't care if they get it all done in one month versus five months."

