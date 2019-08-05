Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, Marriott, Take-Two

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Shake Shack climbed as much as 6.35% in after-hours trading after the restaurant chain beat Wall Street's estimates for its second-quarter earnings and raised its guidance for the year. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $152.7 million, beating the earnings per share of 23 cents on revenue of $149.8 million analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. Shake Shack raised its 2019 guidance to between $585 million and $590 million, versus the estimated $591 million. Shake Shack noted "digital channels, including delivery, were a key contributor to these results." The company also announced this morning that it is teaming up with GrubHub for nationwide delivery.

Marriott International fell 2.1% after the hotel chain's second-quarter revenue missed estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $5.31 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $5.50 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive Software climbed 7.4% after the video game company raised its full-year revenue forecast on the success of its games NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The company raised its full-year forecast to between $2.60 billion and $2.70 billion in adjusted revenue, topping its prior forecast $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. This is in line with the $2.65 billion estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Take-Two reported first-quarter revenue of $422 million versus the $357 million estimated.