Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, Marriott, Take-Two

Dow futures fall, implying a 480-point drop as trade war fears...

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to...

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep....

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

The Dow just posted a mighty big drop. Here's what happens next

During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising...

Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...

Barneys New York to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday as it...

Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.

Stocks plunge as US-China trade war escalates—Cramer, experts on...

U.S. stocks had their worst performance of 2019 on Monday as trade fears roiled the major averages, and experts are split on what's next.

NRA spent $1.6 million lobbying against tougher background checks...

Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack, Marriott, Take-Two

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Shake Shack climbed as much as 6.35% in after-hours trading after the restaurant chain beat Wall Street's estimates for its second-quarter earnings and raised its guidance for the year. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $152.7 million, beating the earnings per share of 23 cents on revenue of $149.8 million analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. Shake Shack raised its 2019 guidance to between $585 million and $590 million, versus the estimated $591 million. Shake Shack noted "digital channels, including delivery, were a key contributor to these results." The company also announced this morning that it is teaming up with GrubHub for nationwide delivery.

Marriott International fell 2.1% after the hotel chain's second-quarter revenue missed estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $5.31 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $5.50 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive Software climbed 7.4% after the video game company raised its full-year revenue forecast on the success of its games NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The company raised its full-year forecast to between $2.60 billion and $2.70 billion in adjusted revenue, topping its prior forecast $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. This is in line with the $2.65 billion estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Take-Two reported first-quarter revenue of $422 million versus the $357 million estimated.

Key Points
  • President Trump's latest volley in the trade war brought what strategists say is the strongest response yet from China -- a weakening of its currency to a key threshold markets once thought was a red line.
  • Risk markets sold off and investors rushed into safety plays, like Treasurys, out of concern that the latest escalation means a trade deal cannot be reached and risks of a global recession are now higher than they were.
  • Investors are watching the currency market closely for more moves by the Chinese, but as far as the trade war goes, the next moves will be up to Trump which labeled China a "currency manipulator" after U.S. markets closed. 