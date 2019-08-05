Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tyson Foods, Apple, Macy's, ON Semiconductor & more

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.Investingread more
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.Marketsread more
China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.Marketsread more
Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...Entertainmentread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.Marketsread more
"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.Health and Scienceread more
Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:
Tyson Foods — The food company's stock jumped more than 8% after Tyson reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Tyson reported earnings per share of $1.47, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.45. Sales in prepared foods and beef contributed to the company's stronger-than-forecast bottom line.
Jacobs Engineering — Shares of Jacobs Engineering rose 2.8% after the engineering services company's third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. Jacobs reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $3.17 billion, versus the earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $3.09 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting. In a statement, CEO Steve Demetriou said the company's acquisition of national security solutions provide KeyW acquisition "is already delivering with a growing pipeline of new and enhanced opportunities as we bring the two organizations together."
Macy's, Nike, Office Depot, Apple — Shares of Macy's, Nike, Office Depot, and Apple all fell as trade tensions between China and the U.S. intensified. China let its currency fall to its lowest point against the dollar in more than a decade. This move comes after President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the US would impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, which include a slew of consumer goods, including Apple products. Macy's fell 5.5% and Nike dropped 2.4%. Office Depot and Apple dropped 9.1% and 4.8%, respectively.
Cars.com — Shares of Cars.com collapsed on Monday, at one point falling 40%, after the company said its attempt to find a buyer came up empty-handed. The online vehicle marketplace said it received unsolicited interest last summer and began a process to evaluate bidders, but the potential partners have since dropped out. "The process did not yield actionable options for a sale of the Company," Scott Forbes, the company's chairman, said in a press release.
Diamond Offshore — The drilling company's stock plummeted 20% on the back of weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Diamond Offshore lost an adjusted 99 cents per share, more than a Refinitiv estimate of 88 cents. The company's revenue of $216.7 million also fell short of a $233.5 million estimate.
ON Semiconductor — Shares of the chipmaker fell more than 10% as ON Semiconductor's second-quarter revenue missed expectations. ON Semiconductor posted revenue of $1.35 billion for the second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales to come in at $1.38 billion. The company's third-quarter revenue guidance was also below expectations. "Business conditions continue to be soft, and we expect to see sub-seasonal demand trends in the near-term," CEO Keith Jackson said in a statement.
Dollar Tree — The discount company's stock dropped 3.3% after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded to hold from buy. Analysts cited concerns about tariffs and a balanced risk/reward profile.
—CNBC's Mallika Mitra, Jesse Pound, Marc Rod and Elizabeth Myong contributed to this report.