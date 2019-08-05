Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tyson Foods, Apple, Macy's, ON Semiconductor & more

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow plummets 780 points in worst drop of 2019 as US-China trade...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.

Marketsread more

Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10,...

Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.

Investingread more

Here's where to hide as market tanks amid intensifying trade war

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

Marketsread more

China may slap tariffs on farm products recently bought: Report

China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.

Marketsread more

Video game stocks slide after Trump implicates games in mass...

Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...

Entertainmentread more

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Marketsread more

Wall Street analysts say Apple can survive the latest U.S.-China...

Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.

Marketsread more

2020 election creates 'perfect storm' for drug price reform by...

"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.

Health and Scienceread more

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22

Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.

Politicsread more

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Marketsread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Technologyread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tyson Foods, Apple, Macy's, ON Semiconductor & more

Fred Imbert@foimbert
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 26, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Tyson Foods — The food company's stock jumped more than 8% after Tyson reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Tyson reported earnings per share of $1.47, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $1.45. Sales in prepared foods and beef contributed to the company's stronger-than-forecast bottom line.

Jacobs Engineering — Shares of Jacobs Engineering rose 2.8% after the engineering services company's third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. Jacobs reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $3.17 billion, versus the earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $3.09 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had been expecting. In a statement, CEO Steve Demetriou said the company's acquisition of national security solutions provide KeyW acquisition "is already delivering with a growing pipeline of new and enhanced opportunities as we bring the two organizations together."

Macy's, Nike, Office Depot, Apple — Shares of Macy's, Nike, Office Depot, and Apple all fell as trade tensions between China and the U.S. intensified. China let its currency fall to its lowest point against the dollar in more than a decade. This move comes after President Donald Trump's announcement last week that the US would impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, which include a slew of consumer goods, including Apple products. Macy's fell 5.5% and Nike dropped 2.4%. Office Depot and Apple dropped 9.1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Cars.com — Shares of Cars.com collapsed on Monday, at one point falling 40%, after the company said its attempt to find a buyer came up empty-handed. The online vehicle marketplace said it received unsolicited interest last summer and began a process to evaluate bidders, but the potential partners have since dropped out. "The process did not yield actionable options for a sale of the Company," Scott Forbes, the company's chairman, said in a press release.

Diamond Offshore — The drilling company's stock plummeted 20% on the back of weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Diamond Offshore lost an adjusted 99 cents per share, more than a Refinitiv estimate of 88 cents. The company's revenue of $216.7 million also fell short of a $233.5 million estimate.

ON Semiconductor — Shares of the chipmaker fell more than 10% as ON Semiconductor's second-quarter revenue missed expectations. ON Semiconductor posted revenue of $1.35 billion for the second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected sales to come in at $1.38 billion. The company's third-quarter revenue guidance was also below expectations. "Business conditions continue to be soft, and we expect to see sub-seasonal demand trends in the near-term," CEO Keith Jackson said in a statement.

Dollar Tree — The discount company's stock dropped 3.3% after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded to hold from buy. Analysts cited concerns about tariffs and a balanced risk/reward profile.

—CNBC's Mallika Mitra, Jesse Pound, Marc Rod and Elizabeth Myong contributed to this report.