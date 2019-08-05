The Dow just posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here's what usually happens next...

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

Market Insiderread more

Dow futures fall, implying a 480-point drop as trade war fears...

Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.

Marketsread more

The Dow just posted a mighty big drop. Here's what happens next

During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.

Marketsread more

Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war...

The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.

Marketsread more

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Traderead more

Sayoc sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to kill Trump...

Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris,...

Politicsread more

US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to...

Marketsread more

Shake Shack stock soars after reporting earnings beat, raising...

Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...

Food & Beverageread more

Barneys New York to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday as it...

Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retailread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shake Shack,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 5.

Market Insiderread more

Stocks plunge as US-China trade war escalates—Cramer, experts on...

U.S. stocks had their worst performance of 2019 on Monday as trade fears roiled the major averages, and experts are split on what's next.

Trading Nationread more

NRA spent $1.6 million lobbying against tougher background checks...

Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...

Politicsread more
Markets

The Dow just posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here's what usually happens next...

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Markets had their worst day of the year on Monday after as a full blown trade war between the U.S. and China solidified investors worst fears about a global slowdown. 
  • During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4% if you bought on the day the market tanked.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The Dow just cratered more than 760 points, or 2.9%, in a single day. But if recent history is any guide, the pain should be short lived.

Unless this trade war is introducing a new risk to the market that we haven't seen during the last 10 years.

Markets had their worst day of the year on Monday as a full blown trade war between the U.S. and China solidified investors worst fears about a global slowdown. President Donald Trump's additional tariffs slapped on Chinese goods caused China to retaliate by letting its currency weaken, crossing the 7 yuan per dollar threshold, and reneging on a promise to resume imports of U.S. agricultural products.

CNBC used Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, to track what happened to the market after the Dow dropped at least 2.5% in a single trading day during this bull market. The data showed that this large of a drop has happened 30 times since 2009 and markets have almost always recovered from a sell-off of this magnitude.

The day following the market sell-off is often encouraging, with the average Dow return being a positive 0.27%. Five days later the average return is 2.3%.

One-month after the market sell-off, the average return is 4% if you bought on the day the market tanked.

The last time the Dow plummeted 2.5% was on January 3 amid the intensified U.S.-China trade war following a rate increase from the Federal Reserve. The stock market went on to have its best January surge in 30 years as the Fed pivoted to a more dovish stance and trade fears eased.

"Buy the dip" has been the mantra for this bull market and the data backs that up... unless this time is different.