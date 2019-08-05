Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to lowest level in more than a decade

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House for a campaign rally July 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump accused China on Monday of manipulating its currency as the trade war between the world's largest economies keeps escalating.

"China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low," Trump said in a tweet. "It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!"

China — which has historically controlled its currency — allowed the yuan to fall to its lowest level in more than a decade. The yuan traded above 7 per U.S. dollar, making Chinese products cheaper.