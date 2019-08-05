Watch: Trump delivers remarks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

Skip Navigation
Dow plummets 600 points as losses mount due to escalating trade...

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Amazingly, Beyond Meat shares are holding up as rest of the stock...

As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.

Trump suggests tying background checks to immigration bill after...

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...

Expert says buy the Amazon dip despite longest losing streak...

Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.

Apple is on pace for its worst day since May

Shares of Apple fell more than 4% on Monday, putting it on pace for its worst day since May 13.

Morgan Stanley: If the trade war escalates, a recession will be...

Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.

Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy'

Americans are "outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed and the terror," Trump said in the roughly 10-minute speech.

Nadler ties Trump's call for immigration reform after shootings...

Jerry Nadler said that Trump's call for immigration reform in the wake of two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead reminded the judiciary committee chairman of Nazi...

CEOs need to do a 'hell of a lot more' on gun control, says...

Alan Patricof calls on corporate leaders to come together to apply pressure on Washington to crack down on guns.

Watch: Trump delivers remarks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump was set to deliver remarks on Monday after two mass shootings over the weekend left 29 dead and dozens more injured.

Ahead of his speech, Trump proposed on Twitter that Congress work to pass legislation on background checks for guns, suggesting that such reforms could be tied to immigration.

Twenty people died and 26 were injured at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday in what was "one of the deadliest days in the history of Texas," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. Less than a day later, another gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 27.

The 21-year-old suspect of the El Paso shooting, identified by authorities as Patrick Crusius, was charged with capital murder Sunday and is being held without bail. Federal prosecutors are treating it as a case of domestic terrorism.

The 24-year-old suspect of the Dayton shooting, identified by authorities as Connor Betts, was identified as deceased by authorities during a Sunday afternoon press conference. The suspect killed his sister and eight other people, according to officials.

In light of the shootings, Democratic lawmakers openly criticized Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, which they say contributed to the shooting in El Paso, on the Mexican border. 

