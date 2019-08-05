Watch: Trump delivers remarks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump was set to deliver remarks on Monday after two mass shootings over the weekend left 29 dead and dozens more injured.
Ahead of his speech, Trump proposed on Twitter that Congress work to pass legislation on background checks for guns, suggesting that such reforms could be tied to immigration.
Twenty people died and 26 were injured at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday in what was "one of the deadliest days in the history of Texas," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican. Less than a day later, another gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 27.
The 21-year-old suspect of the El Paso shooting, identified by authorities as Patrick Crusius, was charged with capital murder Sunday and is being held without bail. Federal prosecutors are treating it as a case of domestic terrorism.
The 24-year-old suspect of the Dayton shooting, identified by authorities as Connor Betts, was identified as deceased by authorities during a Sunday afternoon press conference. The suspect killed his sister and eight other people, according to officials.
In light of the shootings, Democratic lawmakers openly criticized Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, which they say contributed to the shooting in El Paso, on the Mexican border.