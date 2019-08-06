China sets its yuan midpoint at stronger than 7 per dollar

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.China Economyread more
Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
Asia markets traded lower Tuesday morning as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new...Asia Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
After China's currency weakened beyond a closely watched level on Monday, the country's central bank set the yuan's official reference point at stronger than that point on Tuesday.
That important line is at seven yuan per dollar. In Monday's Asian afternoon trading hours, the onshore currency changed hands at 7.0304 against the dollar, while the offshore yuan traded at 7.0807 against the greenback.
On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683. That was stronger than the 6.9736 that had been expected, according to a Reuters estimate.
Still, it was weaker than the 6.9225 parity level from Monday morning — and it's the weakest since May 20, 2008, according to Reuters.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
—Reuters contributed to this report.