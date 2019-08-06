Skip Navigation
China Economy

China sets its yuan midpoint at stronger than 7 per dollar

Everett Rosenfeld@Ev_Rosenfeld
Key Points
  • On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683 per dollar.
  • A Reuters estimate had expected a weaker midpoint of 6.9736.
  • In Monday's Asian afternoon trading hours, the onshore currency changed hands at 7.0304 against the dollar, while the offshore yuan traded at 7.0807 against the greenback.
A clerk of ICBC bank counts Chinese 100 yuan at its branch in Beijing.
Kim Kyung-Hoon | Reuters

After China's currency weakened beyond a closely watched level on Monday, the country's central bank set the yuan's official reference point at stronger than that point on Tuesday.

That important line is at seven yuan per dollar. In Monday's Asian afternoon trading hours, the onshore currency changed hands at 7.0304 against the dollar, while the offshore yuan traded at 7.0807 against the greenback.

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683. That was stronger than the 6.9736 that had been expected, according to a Reuters estimate.

Still, it was weaker than the 6.9225  parity level from Monday morning — and it's the weakest since May 20, 2008, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

—Reuters contributed to this report.