European stocks seen lower amid rising trade war fears

US stock futures show Dow set to open more than 50 points lower...

Stock futures pared earlier losses on Tuesday morning stateside, but continued to point to a lower open for Wall Street on Tuesday after stocks stateside saw their worst day...

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

China sets its yuan midpoint at stronger than 7 per dollar

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.

Asia slips amid US-China trade uncertainty; Shanghai, Shenzhen...

Asia markets pared earlier losses but continued to trade lower Tuesday afternoon as the U.S.-China trade war intensified.

Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, files for...

"The entire industry is in survival mode," Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale told employees earlier this year, according to a recording obtained by CNBC. "The model is not working,...

Pakistan reacts to India's revoking of Kashmir's special status...

Pakistan's foreign ministry said India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special privileges violated international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.

Rapid growth of India's Chennai threatened by water shortages

India's water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop.

China's biggest chipmaker is still years behind its global rivals

China's largest contract chipmaker SMIC — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — is still playing catch up with rivals like Samsung and TSMC, as the world's...

China fires biggest warning shot yet in trade war and now it's up...

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.

US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to...

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."

US-China trade tensions could be 'the end of the world as we know...

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

European stocks seen lower amid rising trade war fears

  • Global stocks extended already substantial losses Monday as China's yuan currency fell below 7 per dollar to an 11-year low as Washington formally accused Beijing of manipulating its currency, the first designation of its kind since 1994.
  • China has also suspended the purchase of U.S. agricultural products.

European stocks are seen slightly lower on Tuesday as markets look set to continue a three-day sell-off, after China's offshore yuan hit a record low and the U.S. branded Beijing a "currency manipulator" in a rapid escalation of the trade war.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open around 32 points lower at 7,192, the DAX is seen around 7 points lower at 11,652 and the CAC is set to open around 12 points lower at 5,230, according to IG data.

Global stocks extended already substantial losses Monday as China allowed its yuan currency to slide below 7 per dollar to an 11-year low, as Washington formally accused Beijing of manipulating its currency, the first designation of its kind since 1994.

China has also suspended the purchase of U.S. agricultural products, a blow to American farmers already stretched by the trade war. Markets worldwide have been in freefall since U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unexpectedly announced 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting September 1.

Asian markets pared early losses but continued to trade lower Tuesday afternoon, led by mainland Chinese stocks, with the Shenzhen composite tumbling 3% while the Shenzhen component and Shanghai composite both fell more than 2%.

Back in Europe, June factory orders and July construction PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for Germany is due Tuesday morning. Reuters reported on Monday that two of Germany's leading economists had urged the government to ditch its pledge to refrain from new debt, due to a combination of record-low borrowing costs and a slowing economy.

In corporate news, German postal giant Deutsche Post and Luxembourg-based serviced office provider IWG are set to report earnings Tuesday morning.