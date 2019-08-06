European stocks seen lower amid rising trade war fears

Stock futures pared earlier losses on Tuesday morning stateside, but continued to point to a lower open for Wall Street on Tuesday after stocks stateside saw their worst day...Marketsread more
Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...
On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.
Asia markets pared earlier losses but continued to trade lower Tuesday afternoon as the U.S.-China trade war intensified.
"The entire industry is in survival mode," Barneys CEO Daniella Vitale told employees earlier this year, according to a recording obtained by CNBC. "The model is not working,...
Pakistan's foreign ministry said India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special privileges violated international law and several UN Security Council resolutions.
India's water shortfall is disrupting business at all levels, from the gleaming, 45-kilometer (28-mile) IT Corridor to the neighborhood tea shop.
China's largest contract chipmaker SMIC — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — is still playing catch up with rivals like Samsung and TSMC, as the world's...
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.
European stocks are seen slightly lower on Tuesday as markets look set to continue a three-day sell-off, after China's offshore yuan hit a record low and the U.S. branded Beijing a "currency manipulator" in a rapid escalation of the trade war.
The FTSE 100 is expected to open around 32 points lower at 7,192, the DAX is seen around 7 points lower at 11,652 and the CAC is set to open around 12 points lower at 5,230, according to IG data.
Global stocks extended already substantial losses Monday as China allowed its yuan currency to slide below 7 per dollar to an 11-year low, as Washington formally accused Beijing of manipulating its currency, the first designation of its kind since 1994.
China has also suspended the purchase of U.S. agricultural products, a blow to American farmers already stretched by the trade war. Markets worldwide have been in freefall since U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unexpectedly announced 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting September 1.
Asian markets pared early losses but continued to trade lower Tuesday afternoon, led by mainland Chinese stocks, with the Shenzhen composite tumbling 3% while the Shenzhen component and Shanghai composite both fell more than 2%.
Back in Europe, June factory orders and July construction PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for Germany is due Tuesday morning. Reuters reported on Monday that two of Germany's leading economists had urged the government to ditch its pledge to refrain from new debt, due to a combination of record-low borrowing costs and a slowing economy.
In corporate news, German postal giant Deutsche Post and Luxembourg-based serviced office provider IWG are set to report earnings Tuesday morning.