Worried about your savings in a trade war? Here are some ways to protect your money

Pedestrians walk past a stock indicator board showing the share price index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (C, top) in Tokyo on December 25, 2018. -

Maybe you've listened to the personal finance experts or your financial advisor and decided not to look at your investments until the trade war headlines subside.

The problem: that may not happen for a while.

"I think this is going to go on for quite some time," said Nick Giacoumakis, founder and president of the New England Investment & Retirement Group in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Most likely, your savings have already taken a hit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 750 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 dropped nearly 3%. The market recovered slightly early on Tuesday.

As the trade war between the world's largest economies rages on, there are steps you can take to shield your money, experts say.

To begin, Giacoumakis said, investors should make sure they're comfortable with their allocation. "If you had a position in a technology fund that was supposed to be 8% of your portfolio and, because of the run-up in technology over the past few years, that position is now a 20% holding, you'd want to trim it back," Giacoumakis said.

Recent volatility could also pose a buying opportunity for long-term investors.