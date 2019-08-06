Trump's tariffs cost US businesses $3.4 billion in June, trade group says

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...China Marketsread more
President Donald Trump's tariffs cost U.S. businesses $3.4 billion in June alone, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a coalition of trade associations and agriculture commodity groups.
That represents a $2.4 billion increase from what businesses paid the same month last year, despite a 31% decline, or $7.5 billion, in imports.
The figures compiled from U.S. Census Bureau data capture the first month after the escalation of tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Family owned Yedi Houseware says it has already paid more than $300,000 in tariffs this year. The Los Angeles-based company sells air fryers, pressure cookers and dinnerware, which it sources from China.
"It's really, really hurting us. We've had to Increase prices and sales dropped more than 40%," said Bobby Djavaheri, vice president of Yedi.
And more on the way, as Trump has announced a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports.
"Americans are already paying record-high tariffs, and the biggest hit to consumers is still to come on September 1," Tariffs Hurt the Heartland spokesman Jonathan Gold said in a statement.
Trump has maintained that he can get a better deal with China by using tariffs as a negotiating tactic.
While the first set of tariffs were aimed at industrial components, the remainder hit items Americans buy directly, like kids toys, cellphones, computers, shoes, clothes and video games. The Sept. 1 effective date is about when companies bring shipments in for the holidays.
"Taxing hardworking Americans isn't doing a thing to address China's trade abuses. Instead, these tariffs are costing American jobs, raising prices, hurting farmers and derailing U.S. economic growth," Gold said.
While Trump claims that China is harder hit by the tariffs, the numbers say otherwise.
Over the last year, U.S. imports from China subject to tariffs fell by 9% or $21 billion as U.S. exports subject to retaliation fell by 29% or $24.5 billion.
"Ultimately the U.S. is paying a lot more tariffs, and buying somewhat less. The Chinese aren't really paying as much in tariffs, but it's because they just stopped purchasing all together," said Dan Anthony, vice president of The Trade Partnership, which compiled the data.