26 Sears, Kmart stores are set to close in October, company 'cannot rule out' more closures this year

More Sears and Kmart stores are set to go dark, as the brands' new parent company, TransformCo, fights to keep the once-bankrupt business afloat.

The company announced on its website Monday evening that 26 additional Sears and Kmart stores will close in late October, ranging from locations in California to Texas to Virginia. (See a complete list of locations below.) Liquidation sales will begin around Aug. 15, the company said. The Sears Auto Centers at certain locations will start closing later this month.

TransformCo added it "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term."

"Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over our purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment. These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices."