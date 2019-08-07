26 Sears, Kmart stores are set to close in October, company 'cannot rule out' more closures this year

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges more than 400 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell sharply, adding to the week's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

US Marketsread more

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Marketsread more

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Bondsread more

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Central Banksread more

Elizabeth Warren proposes $85 billion proposal to guarantee...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.

Politicsread more

Companies are now listing active shooters as a risk factor in...

Companies are beginning to warn investors about the risks that active shooters pose to their business in their annual reports.

Retailread more

Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 months

Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 months

Trading Nationread more

FedEx is ending ground-delivery contract with Amazon

FedEx says it will not renew its ground-delivery contract with Amazon at the end of the month.

Technologyread more

'You're being faked out' — Cramer says US economy better than...

"It's very easy to take our cue from a false cue," argues CNBC's Jim Cramer, warning investors not to move too quickly when markets are in turmoil.

Investingread more

Disney shares slump after earnings disappoint

The company blamed the disappointing results on the ongoing integration of Fox, increased streaming costs and weak theme parks attendance.

Technologyread more

CBS, Viacom merger deal won't be announced Thursday

CBS and Viacom likely won't reach a merger agreement in time for CBS's earnings release on Thursday. The companies originally planned to have a deal by August 8.

Technologyread more

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio backs China despite trade war escalation

The founder of the world's largest hedge fund has urged investors to bet on "both horses in the race" amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Marketsread more
Retail

26 Sears, Kmart stores are set to close in October, company 'cannot rule out' more closures this year

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • 26 Sears and Kmart stores will close in late October.
  • The brands' parent company, TransformCo, says it  "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term."
A woman walks past store closing signs at a Sears in New Hyde Park, New York, October 10, 2018.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

More Sears and Kmart stores are set to go dark, as the brands' new parent company, TransformCo, fights to keep the once-bankrupt business afloat.

The company announced on its website Monday evening that 26 additional Sears and Kmart stores will close in late October, ranging from locations in California to Texas to Virginia. (See a complete list of locations below.) Liquidation sales will begin around Aug. 15, the company said. The Sears Auto Centers at certain locations will start closing later this month.

TransformCo added it "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term."

"Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over our purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment. These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices."

VIDEO6:4906:49
Kmart went from beating Walmart to twice-bankrupt. Here's what happened.
Retail

Sears Holdings emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year when its CEO at the time, Eddie Lampert, secured a roughly $5 billion deal using his hedge fund ESL to buy the retailer's assets out of court, keeping about 400 Sears and Kmart locations up and running. The new entity of assets was renamed. And Lampert has since been stripped of his CEO title but still serves as chairman at TransformCo.

As a private company, TransformCo has largely flown under the radar, as it doesn't have to report quarterly sales reports, which tended to be very dismal for Sears. In May, it opened three "Sears Home & Life" stores — a new format it says it's testing where it focuses mainly on selling mattresses, appliances and connected home products.

Hundreds of Sears and Kmart locations have gone dark over the years, with more shoppers moving away from the mall and purchasing goods like appliances, apparel and furniture online. And TransformCo still faces those same challenges today.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on how many employees would be impacted by the latest round of closures.

Here's the list of Sears and Kmart stores set to close in October:

Kmart 1625 W Redlands Redlands CA

Kmart 14011 Palm Drive Desert Hot Springs CA

Kmart 159 Wilbraham Road Palmer MA

Kmart 975 Fairmount Avenue Jamestown NY

Kmart Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza Guayama Guayama PR

Sears* 2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham AL

Sears* Somersville Road Antioch CA

Sears* 8501 W Bowles Avenue Littleton CO

Sears* 6200 20Th Street Vero Beach FL

Sears* 901 Us 27 N Sebring FL

Sears* 3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270 Athens GA

Sears* 5 Stratford Square Bloomingdale IL

Sears* 2300 Southlake Mall Merrillville IN

Sears* 6501 Grape Rd Us 23 Mishawaka IN

Sears* 6901 Security Sq Blvd Baltimore MD

Sears* 6780 S Westnedge Avenue Portage MI

Sears* 4900 Fashion Square Mall Saginaw MI

Sears* 18777 E 39Th St S Independence MO

Sears* 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St Peters MO

Sears 330 Siemers Drive Cpe Girardeau MO

Sears* 600 Richland Mall Mansfield OH

Sears* 1101 Melbourne Rd Hurst TX

Sears* 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Texas City TX

Sears* 4812 Valley View Blvd Ne Roanoke VA

Sears* 4700 N Division Street Spokane WA

Sears* 100 Huntington Mall Road Barboursville WV

*: The Sears Auto Center at this location is set to close in late August.