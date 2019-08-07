5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures were moving sharply lower Wednesday morning after a tumultuous stretch that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average break a five-session losing streak. The Dow gained 1.2% Tuesday, making back more than a third of Monday's plunge, which was sparked by an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. China had allowed its currency to slide to more than 10-year lows on Monday, four days after President Donald Trump announced more tariffs on Chinese goods. Overnight, China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday but stronger than Monday.