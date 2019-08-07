5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday as the ongoing trade war sparked fears of a global economic slowdown.US Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
The founder of the world's largest hedge fund has urged investors to bet on "both horses in the race" amid rising U.S.-China trade tensions.Marketsread more
FedEx is ending its ground-delivery contract with Amazon at the end of the month and won't renew it. It ended its express delivery contract in June.Technologyread more
Two tech stocks to watch after sector's worst loss in 7 monthsTrading Nationread more
Disney+ is set to launch in November. Needham said Disney's streaming customers will "mostly come" from Netflix because "US consumers have shown a reluctance to add"...Investingread more
China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...China Marketsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Homeowners rushed to take advantage of a sizable drop in mortgage interest rates, but potential homebuyers were unimpressed.Real Estateread more
One sector of the S&P 500 has a recent track record of holding onto gains made shortly after steep, sudden losses.Executive Edgeread more
U.S. stock futures were moving sharply lower Wednesday morning after a tumultuous stretch that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average break a five-session losing streak. The Dow gained 1.2% Tuesday, making back more than a third of Monday's plunge, which was sparked by an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. China had allowed its currency to slide to more than 10-year lows on Monday, four days after President Donald Trump announced more tariffs on Chinese goods. Overnight, China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday but stronger than Monday.
Despite Tuesday's bounce in U.S. stocks, investors continue to seek what's perceived as the relative safety of the bond market, with prices soaring and yields plummeting due to their inverse nature. The 10-year Treasury yield on Wednesday dipped below 1.7%, hitting October 2016 lows, as trade war concerns continue to ripple through global financial markets.
Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio believes there's a historic opportunity to buy into China as it opens up its markets to foreign investments, saying it's "better to be early than it is to be late." The founder of the world's largest hedge fund also urges investors to bet on "both horses in the race."
Walt Disney, one of the Dow 30 stocks, fell about 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the entertainment and theme park giant reported a huge 40-cent earnings miss. Fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit of $1.35 per share also fell 28% from a year ago. Disney blamed the integration of the $70 billion in assets acquired from the former 21st Century Fox. Quarterly revenue of $20.25 billion was also short of estimates but 30% higher than last year.
Trump travels to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday to salute first responders to the weekend shooting massacres and spend time with survivors and grieving families.The New York Times reports that so-called red-flag gun legislation, which would help take firearms away from those posing imminent danger, is gaining support among Republicans on Capitol Hill.
— AP and Reuters contributed to this report.