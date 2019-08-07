Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await China's yuan midpoint fix

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors waited for the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to set its daily midpoint fix for the Chinese yuan. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.49% in early trade, with index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc shedding 1.07%. The Topix index declined 0.29%. South Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, added 0.36% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix rose 1.11%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.

Chinese yuan watch

The Chinese central bank's yuan midpoint fix is due around 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. PBOC sets a daily rate for the Chinese currency against the dollar, and allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from that official midpoint number. This is known as the onshore yuan. Its offshore counterpart, which last traded at 7.0533 against the dollar, is used by foreign investors and banks. The yuan broke a closely watched level of 7 against the dollar on Monday, sending markets across the globe into a frenzy and led the U.S. Treasury Department to label China as a currency manipulator. For its part, the PBOC firmly rejected the U.S. Treasury's claims on Tuesday, saying that the "United States disregards the facts and unreasonably affixes China with the label of 'currency manipulators,' which is a behavior that harms others and oneself." Those moves came after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced late last week that fresh tariffs would be slapped on additional Chinese exports from Sept. 1, intensifying the trade war between Beijing and Washington. Markets are "still grappling with the escalation in trade tension as the yuan depreciated through the key level of 7 to the (dollar), and the US labelled China a currency manipulator," analysts from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note. The Chinese central bank's "stronger-than-expected fixing of the yuan yesterday and reiteration that it won't seek to competitive depreciate, helped stabilise markets," the ANZ analysts added.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart