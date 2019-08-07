Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await China's yuan midpoint fix

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.Technologyread more
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.49% in early trade, with index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc shedding 1.07%. The Topix index declined 0.29%.
South Korea's Kospi, meanwhile, added 0.36% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix rose 1.11%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.
The Chinese central bank's yuan midpoint fix is due around 9:15 a.m. HK/SIN. PBOC sets a daily rate for the Chinese currency against the dollar, and allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from that official midpoint number.
This is known as the onshore yuan. Its offshore counterpart, which last traded at 7.0533 against the dollar, is used by foreign investors and banks.
The yuan broke a closely watched level of 7 against the dollar on Monday, sending markets across the globe into a frenzy and led the U.S. Treasury Department to label China as a currency manipulator.
For its part, the PBOC firmly rejected the U.S. Treasury's claims on Tuesday, saying that the "United States disregards the facts and unreasonably affixes China with the label of 'currency manipulators,' which is a behavior that harms others and oneself."
Those moves came after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced late last week that fresh tariffs would be slapped on additional Chinese exports from Sept. 1, intensifying the trade war between Beijing and Washington.
Markets are "still grappling with the escalation in trade tension as the yuan depreciated through the key level of 7 to the (dollar), and the US labelled China a currency manipulator," analysts from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note.
The Chinese central bank's "stronger-than-expected fixing of the yuan yesterday and reiteration that it won't seek to competitive depreciate, helped stabilise markets," the ANZ analysts added.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished its trading day 311.78 points higher at 26,029.52 while the S&P 500 rose 1.3% to close at 2,881.77. The Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1.4% to end its trading day at 7,833.27. Tuesday's gains helped the Dow snap a five-day losing streak, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for the first time in seven sessions.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.558 after rising from levels below 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.22 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 106 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6769 after touching highs above $0.678 yesterday.
Oil prices slipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, as international benchmark Brent crude futures shed 0.27% to $58.78 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also declined 0.26% to $53.49 per barrel.
Here is a look at some of the data to be released today:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.