Companies are now listing active shooters as a risk factor in securities filings

Joseph Barbarito holds a sign as he waits for protesters to deliver a petition to Walmart in Danbury, Connecticut January 15, 2013. The petition was signed by about 300,000 citizens nationwide urging Walmart, the nation's largest gun retailer, to halt sales of assault weapons and munitions nationwide.

As more people die from mass shootings, some companies are beginning to list active shooter scenarios as a potential risk factor for their business in their annual reports.

Companies like Del Taco Restaurants and Dave & Buster's have added language that refers to active-shooter situations in the "risk factor" section of their most recent annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to analysis of regulatory filings by the Wall Street Journal.

That section of regulatory filings includes potential catastrophes like natural disasters and terrorism alongside other risks like rising labor costs and strong competition.