FedEx to end ground-delivery contract with Amazon

FedEx will end its ground-delivery contract with Amazon and won't renew it at the end of the month, according to a company spokesperson.

"This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market, which the recent announcements related to our FedEx Ground network have us positioned extraordinarily well to do," the FedEx spokesperson said.

Shares of FedEx and Amazon were down slightly in pre-market trading. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. Bloomberg first reported FedEx would end its ground-delivery deal with Amazon.

FedEx announced in June that it was ending its express U.S. shipping contract, which only affected air services. At the time, FedEx said that it was a "strategic decision" that would not affect its other contracts with Amazon. At the time, FedEx said less than 1.3% of total revenue was attributable to Amazon during the 12-month period ended Dec. 31. 2018.

Amazon has continued to increase its own delivery network.

In late June, Amazon announced a new "Delivery Service Partners " program in an effort to attract entrepreneurs who can create their own local delivery networks with up to 40 vans each. It also debuted a new delivery drone in early June, which it hopes will eventually speed up delivery for Prime members in North America.

Amazon also has a $1.5 billion hub opening in northern Kentucky in 2021 where it's expanding its Amazon Air fleet to include 50 planes. Amazon said its air network can make "two-day shipping possible almost anywhere in the U.S." Still, FedEx has helped to provide the so-called "last mile" of delivery services, bringing packages to customer doors.

Meanwhile, FedEx said in May it would expand its ground-delivery service to run seven days a week starting in January 2020.