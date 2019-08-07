Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.Marketsread more
Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.Market Insiderread more
Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.Politicsread more
Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.Technologyread more
The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.US Marketsread more
The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.Technologyread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
IAC says it's exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices to its shareholders.Technologyread more
Salesforce on Wednesday said it has agreed to buy privately held field service company ClickSoftware in a deal valued at $1.35 billion in cash and stock.
The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, the most highly valued public company. Microsoft acquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.
The deal comes two months after Salesforce announced its biggest deal ever, buying data visualization software company Tableau for more than $15 billion.
Salesforce already offers tools for dealing with field service, which involves keeping track of employees heading out to perform maintenance for customers.
"Salesforce Field Service Lightning, built on Service Cloud, harnesses the latest in dispatching, mobile workforce empowerment and IoT technologies to empower companies to connect their entire service workforce on a single, centralized platform. With the combined capabilities of Field Service Lightning and ClickSoftware, Salesforce will be positioned to lead the way to the future of field service," Salesforce said in a statement.
ClickSoftware was founded in 1997 and has 829 customers listed on LinkedIn. The company's customers include Bosch and Vodafone.