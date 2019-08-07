Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Market Insiderread more

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

Traderead more

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Marketsread more

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.

Market Insiderread more

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser...

Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.

Politicsread more

Lyft flat despite strong earnings report

Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.

Technologyread more

Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in...

The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35...

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

Technologyread more

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Bondsread more

IAC exploring spin-off of Match Group and ANGI Homeservices

IAC says it's exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices to its shareholders.

Technologyread more

Samsung shakes up its Galaxy Note lineup with three new models...

Here's a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Tech Guideread more
Tech

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • ClickSoftware customers include Bosch and Vodafone.
  • The deal comes just two months after Salesforce made its biggest deal ever, buying Tableau for $15.3 billion.
Marc Benioff
Frank Muldoon | CNBC

Salesforce on Wednesday said it has agreed to buy privately held field service company ClickSoftware in a deal valued at $1.35 billion in cash and stock.

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, the most highly valued public company. Microsoft acquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

The deal comes two months after Salesforce announced its biggest deal ever, buying data visualization software company Tableau for more than $15 billion.

Salesforce already offers tools for dealing with field service, which involves keeping track of employees heading out to perform maintenance for customers.

"Salesforce Field Service Lightning, built on Service Cloud, harnesses the latest in dispatching, mobile workforce empowerment and IoT technologies to empower companies to connect their entire service workforce on a single, centralized platform. With the combined capabilities of Field Service Lightning and ClickSoftware, Salesforce will be positioned to lead the way to the future of field service," Salesforce said in a statement.

ClickSoftware was founded in 1997 and has 829 customers listed on LinkedIn. The company's customers include Bosch and Vodafone.

WATCH: CRM's Benioff says Tableau 'didn't want our cash'

VIDEO4:0504:05
CRM's Benioff says Tableau 'didn't want our cash'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.