Why a bunch of cartoon characters are on the last slide of the Salesforce-Tableau investor deck

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

Marketsread more

One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash landed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire on Monday afternoon, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash,...

Transportationread more

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Technologyread more

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Politicsread more

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

Marketsread more

The search deal between Google and Apple took four months to work...

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.

Technologyread more

Goldman Sachs says no cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Marketsread more

Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence

House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.

Politicsread more

Legalizing medical marijuana doesn't curb opioid overdose deaths,...

Lawmakers and marijuana advocates have argued that legalizing weed to manage chronic paid can help reduce opioid addiction, but researchers at Stanford University's School of...

Health and Scienceread more

Beyond Meat short sellers lose more than $400 million as stock...

The big bet against the success of Wall Street's new alternative meat company is backfiring.

Marketsread more

Starbucks is testing a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick...

Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...

Restaurantsread more

4 hurdles 'Avengers: Endgame' faces as it seeks to dethrone...

As "Avengers: Endgame" hurtles toward the top spot of the global box office, analysts have begun to temper expectations, warning that the Marvel phenomenon might not dethrone...

Entertainmentread more
Tech

Why a bunch of cartoon characters are on the last slide of the Salesforce-Tableau investor deck

Matt Rosoff@mattrosoff
Key Points
  • The last slide of the investor deck explaining the Salesforce-Tableau deal had a "Thank you" slide with a bunch of cartoon characters on it.
  • Max the Mule joined through last year's acquisition of MuleSoft.
  • Meet the Trailhead Crew.

Salesforce announced plans to buy data intelligence giant Tableau Software for $15.3 billion early Monday morning, and released a slide deck for investors to help explain the deal.

The last slide of that deck, which was filed to the SEC, has a big "Thank You" above a picture of several cartoon characters, including one that looks like Albert Einstein, in a forest:

via Salesforce

If you don't follow Salesforce closely, you might be puzzled.

The company offers an explanation for most of these characters in a 2017 blog post. They're called the Trailhead Crew, and they're meant to represent "the fun side of our company and inspire our Ohana to blaze new trails." (Ohana is a Hawaiian word meaning "family" and, in Salesforce parlance, refers to employees, customers or other stakeholders. Co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff is a big fan of Hawaiian culture and the islands.)

The characters are, from left to right:

  • Cloudy the goat, who is meant to represent people building apps on Salesforce's cloud as well as general inspiration — she "brings out the best in everyone and encourages you to tap into your own unlimited potential."
  • Appy the cat, who is a guide to the apps available on Salesforce's AppExchange.
  • Codey the bear, who represents coders — "tackling projects and getting his paws dirty."
  • Astro the small person, is a guide to all things Salesforce.
  • Max the Mule was inherited during Salesforce's last big acquisition, application integration company MuleSoft, which it bought for $6.5 billion in 2018.
  • Einstein refers to Salesforce's artificial intelligence technology, which is meant to help users discover insights stored in the system.

They're all on a trail in the woods as a reference to Trailhead, the company's platform for training users so they can get more out of the company's services.

Not included in the picture is SaaSy, the company's dancing cloud mascot, representing the company's emphasis on cloud services instead of software that runs locally in company data centers.

No word yet from Salesforce if Tableau will get its own mascot through the deal.

WATCH: Salesforce to buy Tableau in stock deal

VIDEO2:0802:08
Salesforce to buy Tableau software in stock deal
Squawk Box

.