Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, CVS, Weight Watchers

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup — Shares of the major banks all fell amid a massive drop in global bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level in nearly three years. In Germany, the 10-year bund yield dropped to a record low, hitting negative 0.59%. Lower yield hurt bank shares as they cut into their loan profitability. J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America both fell more than 3% while Citigroup traded 2.7% lower.

Weight Watchers International— Shares of Weight Watchers soared 40% after the company raised its full-year outlook. The company estimates full-year earnings per share between $1.55 and $1.70, above the estimated $1.52 The company also beat on second-quarter earnings per share. It earned 78 cents per share, higher than the 64 cents per share expected on the Street.

CVS Health— Shares of CVS Health rose more than 5% after the drugstore and health company beat on the top and bottom lines of its second-quarter report and raising its full year forecast. CVS reported earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $63.431 billion. Analysts estimates earnings per share of $1.69 on revenue of $62.651 billion.

Disney— Shares of Disney tanked 5% after reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings. The media company reporting earnings per share of $1.35, far below consensus of $1.75, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also missed at $20.25 billion. Analysts were expecting $21.47 billion. Disney said the integration of the $70 billion in assets acquired from the former 21st Century Fox was responsible for the miss.

Dunkin' Brands— The quick service food company's stock rose 1.8% after analysts at Argus upgraded to buy from hold. Analysts cited drive-thru lines designated for mobile orders, improved interior designs, and digital order boards.

FleetCor Technologies— Shares of business payments company FleetCor Technologies rose 5% after they reported strong second-quarter results and bumped its full year earnings and revenue outlook. Revenue came in at $647.1 million, compared to the $634 million expected by analysts, per Refinitiv. The company now sees full-year earnings per share between $9.60 and 9.90 and revenue between $2.625 billion and $2.675 billion.

LendingClub— LendingClub shares jumped 14.6% after the company beat expectations for its quarterly earnings. The company's earnings came in with a loss of 1 cent a share, beating a Refinitiv estimate of a loss of 8 cents a share. However, revenue fell short of estimates at $190.8 million, compared to a Refinitiv estimate of $193 million.

Nu Skin Enterprises— Nu Skin shares rose 4.8% after the company announced its earnings Tuesday afternoon. The direct-selling beauty company's earnings, at 83 cents a share, met the Refinitiv estimate. The company also pulled in $623.5 million in revenue, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $622.4 million. However, sales fell short due to a crackdown on health products in China, one of Nu Skin's biggest markets.

Wendy's— Shares of Wendy's climbed 7.5% after the restaurant chain beat Wall Street's estimates for its second-quarter earnings, despite missing revenue estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $435.3 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $439.9 million, according to Refinitiv. Wendy's saw a North American same-store sales increase of 1.4%, above the 1.2% increase analysts had been expecting.

Dropbox—Dropbox fell 4.1% after Bernstein initiated the provider of online file storage and sharing services with an underperform rating. Bernstein noted that Dropbox is "facing accelerating competitive headwinds from major cloud vendors" as well as regulatory headwinds, like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation.

New York Times Company— The media company's stock fell 14% after announcing a miss on revenue and higher costs that strained operating profit during the second quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased to $55.6 million from $59.4 million in the previous year.

—CNBC's Fred Imbert, Marc Rod, Elizabeth Myong and Mallika Mitra contributed to this report.