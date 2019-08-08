'Bank stocks have recession prices without a recession,' Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo says

Top banking analyst Mike Mayo is advising investors to buy beaten-down financials — not sell them.

"U.S. bank stocks have recession prices without a recession," Wells Fargo's managing director of large cap banks told CNBC's "Trading Nation " on Wednesday. "Valuations sure are attractive here."

Mayo, who is one of Institutional Investor's most accurate analysts, isn't denying lower Treasury yields are creating risks for the space. However, he doesn't see the bearish scenario sticking around more than a few months.

"There is likely to be near-term pain if the current rate environment stays at the current level," Mayo said. "There could be a little pain as people incorporate potentially lower earnings estimates into the next quarter ahead."

And, he believes the bearish backdrop could change on a dime.

"You're always one tweet away," said Mayo, referring to President Donald Trump's Twitter habits. "You reconcile the trade agreement with China, and then this is a very sensitive group on the upside."

In a note this week, Mayo focused on his bullish risk-to-reward scenario for bank stocks over the next one to three years. He acknowledged the "very rapid decline in the 10-year Treasury yield ... coupled with the Fed July rate cut, increases the risk that bank net interest margins could decline more than expected" in the third quarter.

But Mayo added the latest Fed stress test results is reassuring that record high capital will remain.

"Look, there are tail risks in both directions," he said. "So, short-term caution, [but] long-term phenomenal opportunity."